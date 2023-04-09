 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The main takeaway from this incident seems to be that the UK is drowning in giant gorilla statues   (bbc.com) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it not get cold enough in the winter to take care of their gorilla problem?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you huff the gorilla glue, sometimes it huffs you?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources later clarified that the sighting was, in fact, Jeremy Clarkson enjoying a stint on a flatbed...
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tim Peake chased through ISS by a "gorilla"
Youtube f0lpiXAHuyA
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a quest to find the 'right' Gary?

Fallout 3 players can relate.

Fallout 3 Gary!
Youtube T_Rdd6OSawI
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police were able to track the gorilla's movements using the vehicle's registration plate."
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The British are very fad oriented & gorilla statue would be right in their bonkers wheelhouse. In fact, I'm kinda jealous & looking up gorilla statues on Amazon right now.
This is going to be a hard sell with Mrs Henry.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Brits have a funny way of spelling Gnu.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean who isn't.

You know?
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I demand the US close this gorilla gap!!!
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Surely they're not all Harambe, are they?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

When the moon landing astronauts landed the entire ground crew should have been dressed in gorilla costumes.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

