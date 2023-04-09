 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   When cars turn on their owners   (wfla.com) divider line
    Florida, Highway patrol, Highway, Florida woman, Florida Highway Patrol, Traffic collision, own vehicle, fatal injuries, Rolling  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she related to the St. John-Molluscs?
Seriously, sounds like she backed out, hit the other vehicle, pulled forward and didn't get the car all the way in "Park."
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's going on in this thread?
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the good side, she died an epic death, like the guy who accidentally strangled himself with his garden hose, or the guy who fell into an active volcano.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Between self-driving cars and sex robots, before long we'll have a country music song where the guy's wife breaks down and his truck leaves him.
 
emonk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Read an interesting article today about people my age not being able to figure out how to drive their rental cars.  I can actually understand how that can happen if you've been driving the same car for 20 years.

Where the hell is the shifter?  That knob there?  A touchscreen with 300 pages?  WTF??!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
any emf on the car? Smell of sulfur? Or hex bags?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gravity always keeping us down!
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No further explanation necessary.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
when cars attack, was a on TV. Once.
 
pheelix
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Her name's Christine.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hugram: What's going on in this thread?
"Under different circumstances, this would be totally awesome.'
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She backed her SUV into a parked car, then drove back up the driveway

SUV: "So I took that personally."
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Between self-driving cars and sex robots, before long we'll have a country music song where the guy's wife breaks down and his truck leaves him.


RTFA
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hit a parked car backing out of her spot and then gets out without making sure the parking brake is set and it is not in gear?  She didn't deserve to drive a riding mower let alone operate a motor vehicle.
 
