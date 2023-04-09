 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   But on the plus side, he never had to mow his yard   (wmur.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cake- Sheep go to heaven goats go to hell (with lyrics)
Youtube zzKUzRJUzQ0
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Officials hope to curry

Favor with locals willing to adopt
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Officials claimed they had to act quickly and remove the animals for immediate medical care, food and evaluation.

The community barbecue is currently being scheduled.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark: He lived in a studio apartment on the 3rd floor.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was certain this happened in Alexandria, Louisiana. But then I realized that in Louisiana he would have eaten them before they got to that number.
 
