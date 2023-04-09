 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   What retirement? Thanks youngins', millions of parents are raising their grandchildren   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And many more providing daily childcare.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for blocking access to universal healthcare and for gutting the social safety net because you'd get angry at an extra $10 taken out of your paycheck going to the government!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Disproportionately minority and living in the south?

How much do you wanna bet that these people almost get 0 help from the state?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry, kids, but my aunt was raising her grandson back in the 1980s, because her son got sole custody and had not a single clue about how to do anything.  Except work 90 hours a week and spend the weekends hunting, fishing and golfing.

This is nothing new.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'd also like to thank the Sackler family opioid empire for their contribution...
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the push to repeal child labor laws makes sense
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Sorry, kids, but my aunt was raising her grandson back in the 1980s, because her son got sole custody and had not a single clue about how to do anything.  Except work 90 hours a week and spend the weekends hunting, fishing and golfing.

This is nothing new.


He could have learned, he just didn't want to.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My wife was "raised" by her grandparents back in the '70s.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: We'd also like to thank the Sackler family opioid empire for their contribution...


A lot of this. Plus incarcerated parents, dead parents, or parents just too young or unfit to raise babies.

Pro-lifers natter on and on about all the precious babies and at the same time how people need to be responsible for their actions; but in both cases the outcome is a live human being that will need love and care for quite a long time.

If mom is "irresponsible" and "makes a bad decision" then the person who pays is her baby; who will then make her own "bad decisions" resulting in another baby; and if that baby is lucky, grandma has matured enough to help raise it. But that's not a guarantee.
 
Mouser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Or in other words, society is reverting back to the way families had been run for millennia before the lunatic notion of the "nuclear family" took hold in the 20th Century.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Karma is a biatch, ain't it, boomers?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So you're telling me that both parents needing to work and a social expectation of having kids requires people to need help from family? Say it isn't so!

/obvious tag busy looking for child care?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I watch my granddaughter on ocassion because child care is a royal biatch and my daughter has to work.  I send her back all sassy and it makes me laugh.

I know people that do it full time, for a lot of the reasons listed upthread.    I wouldn't want to do that at all, mostly because of what it implies with my own kids.
 
rohar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh, my grandparents were always in my life growing up.  They lived across the hall.  That was in the '70s and '80s.

My parents lived with me for about 5 years until they passed a couple of years back.

I fully expect to have at least one of my two kids' families in the house when they have grandchildren.

It's not a financial thing, the family has always gone with multi generational living.  It works for us.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*laughs in not having kids*

/My parents are already helping my sister with her 3 so I'd be screwed anyway
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey, I know!
We could put on a musical, and a GoFundMe!
Why, we could raise enough money to have them shut off the Orphan Crushing Machine for weeks and weeks!!
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Thanks for blocking access to universal healthcare and for gutting the social safety net because you'd get angry at an extra $10 taken out of your paycheck going to the government!


How is that safety net going to solve this?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Karma is a biatch, ain't it, boomers?


Nope.
I'm doing great! :D
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: roddikinsathome: We'd also like to thank the Sackler family opioid empire for their contribution...
A lot of this. Plus incarcerated parents, dead parents, or parents just too young or unfit to raise babies.
Pro-lifers natter on and on about all the precious babies and at the same time how people need to be responsible for their actions; but in both cases the outcome is a live human being that will need love and care for quite a long time.
If mom is "irresponsible" and "makes a bad decision" then the person who pays is her baby; who will then make her own "bad decisions" resulting in another baby; and if that baby is lucky, grandma has matured enough to help raise it. But that's not a guarantee.


This has been going on quite a while.  I knew a woman 25 years ago who was raising her two grandchildren, after her daughter went to prison for drug dealing.  She was kind of a difficult woman.  I liked her, but you wonder  what happened to her daughter?  Because she clearly loved her son, the Marine helicopter pilot, a lot more.  Granted the daughter was a mess.

anyway, while her daughter was in prison, Grandma adopted both of the kids so her daughter could never get them back. She was only gone for three years.
 
rohar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Outshined_One: Thanks for blocking access to universal healthcare and for gutting the social safety net because you'd get angry at an extra $10 taken out of your paycheck going to the government!

How is that safety net going to solve this?


Kinda tough for gramma and grandpa to afford the taxes on their house when they're wiped out by medical debt.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you have kids you may end up raising your grandchildren.

If you don't have kids, you may still end up having to care for your parents.

There is no magical path of responsibility and choices that leads to a fun, independent, solo life. Just do what you want and realize sh*t goes sideways fast sometimes.
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blondambition: cherryl taggart: Sorry, kids, but my aunt was raising her grandson back in the 1980s, because her son got sole custody and had not a single clue about how to do anything.  Except work 90 hours a week and spend the weekends hunting, fishing and golfing.

This is nothing new.

He could have learned, he just didn't want to.


I think that was implied by the weekends spent hunting, fishing and golfing...  It infuriates me too, the whole reason I don't want kids is because of all the responsibilities that come with having them.  I'd probably have to quit drinking, open a college savings account etc.. Your life doesn't belong to you anymore, it belongs to your offspring.

This is why if you have children, you need good life insurance.  That way, if the unexpected happens it's not your parents raising the grandkids, it's one of your brothers or sisters incorporating them into their families maybe a close friend.  God forbid, if anything were to happen to both my sister and brother in law whoever ends up with my niece and nephew would have enough money to go down to a single income family and put all their kids through college.  No need in getting grandma involved.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
most SE Asian cultures say "so what?"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

natazha: My wife was "raised" by her grandparents back in the '70s.


My older half brother was raised for several years by my grandmother.

He disowned her and cut her out of his life (and the lives of her grandchildren) because grandma didn't sell him a piece of property when he was 18 and she needed the money to repair the home where she'd raised him (and her own kids).

He cut our dad out of their lives as well, but that one was a lot more understandable, even though the main reason for it is that his wife claimed my father was "stalking them, hanging out in front of our house at night" when he lived and worked six hours away.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Life happens. I have a couple of friends who are raising their grandkids now primarily for legal reasons. No, it wasn't what they had planned, but it is what it is.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've been helping to take care of my grandmother (94) these past few months after she took a fall. So I'm paying grandparents back. Although she seems pretty sure she's taking care of me. If she even suspected that I'm taking care of her, she'd be pissed.

I think she may starting to suspect something though. She may have put it together when I installed rails on her toilet while she was asleep. I offered to remove them if she didn't like 'em. But got her hooked on the convenience of not having to rock back n forth to get enough momentum to get up after taking a dump.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gee I can't believe that the 1% stealing robbing absconding with 'transferring' $50T of wealth from the bottom 90% could've possibly resulted in such a thing.

https://time.com/5888024/50-trillion-income-inequality-america/

/trickle down economics is unfettered by of success
//just like laissez-faire!
///two idiotic peas in an imbecile pod
 
rohar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I've been helping to take care of my grandmother (94) these past few months after she took a fall. So I'm paying grandparents back. Although she seems pretty sure she's taking care of me. If she even suspected that I'm taking care of her, she'd be pissed.

I think she may starting to suspect something though. She may have put it together when I installed rails on her toilet while she was asleep. I offered to remove them if she didn't like 'em. But got her hooked on the convenience of not having to rock back n forth to get enough momentum to get up after taking a dump.


I'm not 50 yet, and I appreciate not having to rock back n forth to get enough momentum to get up after taking a dump.

/6'3"
//Damn, toilets are so low!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
... unfettered by of ...

[walks away in total shame]
 
jumac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mouser: Or in other words, society is reverting back to the way families had been run for millennia before the lunatic notion of the "nuclear family" took hold in the 20th Century.


In more ways then one.  I know plenty of people who think that ssi and ssdi shouldn't be a thing.  that if your are disabled or to old to work then it should be your family that takes care of you and provides for you not the gov.  The only exp seem to be if you have no family then ya its the states job and even then you should be living in a state run place and not getting any money.

same can be said of foodstamps and low income housing as well.
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Creche system like the French have?
NO!!! THAT'S SOSHALIZUMS!!!!!
Subsidized childcare of other sorts?
NO!!! THAT'S SOSHALIZUMS!!!!!
Family wage jobs?
WON'T ANYONE THINK OF THE POOR JOB CREATORS?!?!?!

We have ratfarked ourselves
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rohar: kbronsito: I've been helping to take care of my grandmother (94) these past few months after she took a fall. So I'm paying grandparents back. Although she seems pretty sure she's taking care of me. If she even suspected that I'm taking care of her, she'd be pissed.

I think she may starting to suspect something though. She may have put it together when I installed rails on her toilet while she was asleep. I offered to remove them if she didn't like 'em. But got her hooked on the convenience of not having to rock back n forth to get enough momentum to get up after taking a dump.

I'm not 50 yet, and I appreciate not having to rock back n forth to get enough momentum to get up after taking a dump.

/6'3"
//Damn, toilets are so low!


Being vertically challenged albeit not too much... I *hate* the high toilets that are out there. I'd imagine they're alright for the low six footers.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rohar: kbronsito: I've been helping to take care of my grandmother (94) these past few months after she took a fall. So I'm paying grandparents back. Although she seems pretty sure she's taking care of me. If she even suspected that I'm taking care of her, she'd be pissed.

I think she may starting to suspect something though. She may have put it together when I installed rails on her toilet while she was asleep. I offered to remove them if she didn't like 'em. But got her hooked on the convenience of not having to rock back n forth to get enough momentum to get up after taking a dump.

I'm not 50 yet, and I appreciate not having to rock back n forth to get enough momentum to get up after taking a dump.

/6'3"
//Damn, toilets are so low!


I just helped my dad install a new one recently. It was taller than the old one and all the models at the store were taller. We both kinda noticed a possible trend that they may be manufacturing these things a bit bigger. So maybe they finally got your letters.
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rohar: I'm not 50 yet, and I appreciate not having to rock back n forth to get enough momentum to get up after taking a dump.

/6'3"
//Damn, toilets are so low!


I'll be 40 later this year.  I ate some bad Chinese food a few weeks ago, as I was done praying to the porcelain god in my smallish bathroom I realized I had trouble getting up in the enclosed area.  It wasn't that bad but it was enough for me to realize "Oh, all those older people weren't bullshiatting me... where's this ultimately going?".

Maybe I should take up yoga or something.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I spent about half my childhood with my grandparents in SE Montana (83-92) with my grandparents, and it was a HUGE blessing.   I've never met or wanted to meet my biological father, so my grandfather was my male role model.

Biologically I should have addiction problems.  Thanks to a fantastic upbringing, I've managed to avoid those problems.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: abhorrent1: Karma is a biatch, ain't it, boomers?

Nope.
I'm doing great! :D


Me, too. No kids, over 1,000,000$ in savings and 3grand a month social security. I'm thinking of taking a European trip this Spring...and Summer. I would be glad to help the younger generation if they only would stop blaming me for  everything that's wrong in their life. Oh well. Maybe I'll fly first class. Nah. That would be extravagant. Business class is good enough.
Happy Easter!
 
rohar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kbronsito: rohar: kbronsito: I've been helping to take care of my grandmother (94) these past few months after she took a fall. So I'm paying grandparents back. Although she seems pretty sure she's taking care of me. If she even suspected that I'm taking care of her, she'd be pissed.

I think she may starting to suspect something though. She may have put it together when I installed rails on her toilet while she was asleep. I offered to remove them if she didn't like 'em. But got her hooked on the convenience of not having to rock back n forth to get enough momentum to get up after taking a dump.

I'm not 50 yet, and I appreciate not having to rock back n forth to get enough momentum to get up after taking a dump.

/6'3"
//Damn, toilets are so low!

I just helped my dad install a new one recently. It was taller than the old one and all the models at the store were taller. We both kinda noticed a possible trend that they may be manufacturing these things a bit bigger. So maybe they finally got your letters.


Oh, don't blame that on me.  The wife's short.  We can't have tall toilets in this house.  If her feet are dangling while she's pooing, I'll never hear the end of it.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: jso2897: abhorrent1: Karma is a biatch, ain't it, boomers?

Nope.
I'm doing great! :D

Me, too. No kids, over 1,000,000$ in savings and 3grand a month social security. I'm thinking of taking a European trip this Spring...and Summer. I would be glad to help the younger generation if they only would stop blaming me for  everything that's wrong in their life. Oh well. Maybe I'll fly first class. Nah. That would be extravagant. Business class is good enough.
Happy Easter!


First class flying is NOT extravagant.

Imagine flying for 10 hours without knee pain.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Suck it, Gen alphabets!
(We'll raise your kids to be just like us! Lol!)
Just kidding, helped raise my village's kids from '89 through 2018. Tired. Worn out. Having shoulder replaced in 2 weeks. Other shoulder in a year. Worn out from carrying on.
Your turn!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Thanks for blocking access to universal healthcare and for gutting the social safety net because you'd get angry at an extra $10 taken out of your paycheck going to the government!


Thanks Boomers.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some smart person is going to figure out how to create a valve that can be turned on and off that goes on the vas deferens. People aren't gonna stop farking, and Urologists aren't going to do vasectomies on 16 year Olds.
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Schmerd1948: jso2897: abhorrent1: Karma is a biatch, ain't it, boomers?

Nope.
I'm doing great! :D

Me, too. No kids, over 1,000,000$ in savings and 3grand a month social security. I'm thinking of taking a European trip this Spring...and Summer. I would be glad to help the younger generation if they only would stop blaming me for  everything that's wrong in their life. Oh well. Maybe I'll fly first class. Nah. That would be extravagant. Business class is good enough.
Happy Easter!

First class flying is NOT extravagant.

Imagine flying for 10 hours without knee pain.


User name checks out...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

electricjebus: rohar: I'm not 50 yet, and I appreciate not having to rock back n forth to get enough momentum to get up after taking a dump.

/6'3"
//Damn, toilets are so low!

I'll be 40 later this year.  I ate some bad Chinese food a few weeks ago, as I was done praying to the porcelain god in my smallish bathroom I realized I had trouble getting up in the enclosed area.  It wasn't that bad but it was enough for me to realize "Oh, all those older people weren't bullshiatting me... where's this ultimately going?".

Maybe I should take up yoga or something.


Was at the gym one time complaining about my back starting to hurt* at 40. Guy next to me said wait until 50, everything starts to hurt.

*turns out one of L-something discs in my lower back had just disappeared.
 
