(Twitter)   Okay the old new years postcards were disturbing because of the dead songbirds, and the old valentine postcards were disturbing what with the "vinegar" sentiments, but surely the old Easter postcards ... WHO GAVE THAT BABY A HAMMER?   (twitter.com) divider line
22
    More: Creepy, shot  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hell you don't even need old stuff for the stupid - I'd like to have a talk with whoever set up this stock photo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


toughest boss fight in bioshock infinite
 
whr21
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

No love for the bowling bunnies?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I Want An Easter Egg" Kid Hammers Elmer on The Head
Youtube uvetQAMA7tI
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Easter to all the furries out there!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whr21: [Fark user image 657x397]
No love for the bowling bunnies?


Those look like opium pipes to me.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Happy Easter everyone.  This year, let's remember the true meaning of the holiday.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait, what? Maxwell had a brother?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: [Fark user image 425x531]
Happy Easter to all the furries out there!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


It's an Easter tradition!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People a hundred years ago had humour too.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You don't have to be old to be disturbing.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Happy Easter everyone.  This year, let's remember the true meaning of the holiday.
[Fark user image 850x342]


Scaring the crap out of kids?

content.invisioncic.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fake History Hunter will hunt you down and call you out if you post some fake history info on Twitter. Go ahead and tell everyone that they only bathed once or twice a year in the Middle Ages. She will find you.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whr21: [Fark user image 657x397]
No love for the bowling bunnies?


Happy Ent-ster!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Nobody gives baby a hammer"
 
Wessoman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This looks like the first chapter of Animal Farm:
Fark user imageView Full Size


This looks like the last chapter of Animal Farm:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy Easter nightmare fuel! 🐇 ☠
 
rjakobi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's actually a commentary on overpopulation.
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: [Fark user image 425x531]
Happy Easter to all the furries out there!


That's a furry recruitment ad right there.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
my mum researches people's family trees for them.  and she's really good at it actually!  I've only recently appreciated how expert she's got.
anyway, visited her in Feb for her birthday, and she was telling me some interesting bits and pieces...
when photography was first available, it was only by going to a photographer, and out of the reach of many.  so most people didn't have pictures of their family.
and when a child died, they would sometimes go to a photographer, with the body, and get a picture taken!, cos it would be the only photo they had of the child.

and the dead child would be all dressed up, like the other children, and propped up alongside them as if they were still alive!  they had special chairs for it!  which came in different sizes!

some of the photos survive and have been scanned and are on genealogy websites.  and they're so grim!  the child is obviously dead... and the other children look various shades of horrified.
 
