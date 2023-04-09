 Skip to content
(Chron)   America's longest urban forest is now located in the butt-ugly asphalt jungle of Houston   (chron.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
IDK, Rock Creek Park and trails are like 22 miles from DC through the suburbs in Maryland. TFA says 17.5 for the Houston trails. Though it shouldn't be a pissing contest...green space and trails in urban areas are good, regardless.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size


That's some shiatty photo-editing right there.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kind of along the edge of it, at least.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: [s.hdnux.com image 850x566]

That's some shiatty photo-editing right there.


I would like to add that the article doesn't include image to give you an idea of the scale of the the trail vs the city of Houston or the Southeast Texas region.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Longest?

who cares?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UMBLE
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The East Coast Greenway is pretty damn awesome.  Much of it still needs to be moved off roads, but it makes things really accessible.  When I lived in RI, I'd do the path from Woonsocket to Providence at least twice a week.  I haven't checked out the path that's near me in Mass yet.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Longest?

who cares?


So which city has the girthiest urban trail?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: IDK, Rock Creek Park and trails are like 22 miles from DC through the suburbs in Maryland. TFA says 17.5 for the Houston trails. Though it shouldn't be a pissing contest...green space and trails in urban areas are good, regardless.


I was going to mention the 50 miles of the towpath trail between Cleveland and Akron or the 20.8 mile emerald necklace trail in Cuyahoga county which are both longer but I definitely agree that the more folks who can have a Greenway in their life the better!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the green space is quite lovely. I'll take their word for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't normally complain about ads to pay for publishing a newspaper, which is why I don't use blockers. However, why would you set up ads for your own site to obscure your content?
 
Felix Tekat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they are not counting this monstrosity:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've actually seen a section of Buffalo Bayou that was virgin forest that untouched. It was like 10' of thick underbrush that was impassable.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: SoupGuru: Longest?

who cares?

So which city has the girthiest urban trail?


Submitter's mom?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mosquitoes approve of this article
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: beezeltown: IDK, Rock Creek Park and trails are like 22 miles from DC through the suburbs in Maryland. TFA says 17.5 for the Houston trails. Though it shouldn't be a pissing contest...green space and trails in urban areas are good, regardless.

I was going to mention the 50 miles of the towpath trail between Cleveland and Akron or the 20.8 mile emerald necklace trail in Cuyahoga county which are both longer but I definitely agree that the more folks who can have a Greenway in their life the better!


came here to mention just this.   They're probably referring to a greenway within a city limits or something.   In Y'town, we have Mill Creek Park which for years and years was the largest municipal park in the US entirely within a city limits.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of places to dump a body I reckon.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Felix Tekat: I hope they are not counting this monstrosity:

[Fark user image image 828x824]


Where else can you hear your GPS  say "Use the left 19 lanes to stay on highway G4."
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a good place to look for birds such as herrings and egrets.

The herons are off cutting down mighty trees in some forest.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I've actually seen a section of Buffalo Bayou that was virgin forest that untouched. It was like 10' of thick underbrush that was impassable.


It doesn't take long for wet soil in Houston to be an impassable thicket.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Houston is lovely in places. I lived there for a decade and on a lark decided to take a business trip on the train to and back from San Antonio. It was eye opening how green and wild it was off the main roads and highways
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The flying cockroaches need some place to roost. And breed.
 
snitramc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: It's a good place to look for birds such as herrings and egrets.

The herons are off cutting down mighty trees in some forest.


Came her for this. I like herrings, but prefer sardines.
 
