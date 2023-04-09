 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Foreign invaders are taking over Florida   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Ecology, Ecosystem, Leaf, Insect, Biodiversity, Ant, Research, Cooperation  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They go back to Canada in August
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It turns out that acknowledging that gay people exist was the only thing keeping them at bay.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read the comments
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thought this was going to be about Russian Oligarchs sending their mistresses to Miami to have anchor babies.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm reminded of the Johnny Hart cartoon, B.C. where the two ants on the hill are watching humans fight, and the one ant declares humans are stupid and will fight over any little thing, even the color of their skin, and that soon, all humans will kill each other off and ANTS WILL RULE THE WORLD!
And the other ant says, "Red or black?'
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
they cannot catch a break, can they
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't Gov DeAntis just ban them?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Every accusation is a confession.

"Ants" is a fascism code word for countervalue attack.
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sargassum?
 
