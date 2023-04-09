 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Now that you've created a new class of antibiotics, what do you want to do next? Find the cure for cancer   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Valter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
fark cancer
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a legacy to leave.  Wow!  Great job.  A lot of people will be thankful for her life.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The" cure for Cancer.  You're funny!
 
LogicalPremise [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Heartbreaking
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: "The" cure for Cancer.  You're funny!


Nah, Dennis Leary is funny, this is meh
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
More proof that life is not fair.
More proof that your god is an asshole.

We didn't even want or need any more proof.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Almost ironic, don't ya think?
I hope reincarnation is real. Perhaps she comes back in a new body and takes the same antibiotic she invented in the previous life
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Discovering antibiotics is relatively straightforward. But no pharma company wants to develop them because antibiotic resistance propagates so quickly.  Why spend a couple hundred million developing a drug that will be ineffective in a decade?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why does it happen? Because it happens.
Roll the bones.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Beautiful and brilliant doctor makes groundbreaking discovery then has a terminal illness.

If this had been a plot line on Grey's Anatomy or some other medical drama I would not have believed it

She deserves her own movie
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Valter: fark cancer


Seconded.  fark cancer.
 
camaroash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Goddammitsomuch...
 
nitropissering
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a old SNL bit about a guy who is elected president while he is very drunk.  They tell him he cured cancer by giving cancer to the wealthiest people and they promptly had scientist make a cure.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Discovering antibiotics is relatively straightforward. But no pharma company wants to develop them because antibiotic resistance propagates so quickly.  Why spend a couple hundred million developing a drug that will be ineffective in a decade?


FTA: "a new class of antibiotics"

That's much bigger than a single new antibiotic. That means she discovered a group of drugs, not just one, that kill bacteria using a novel effect. This means many new individual antibiotics to stay ahead of the evolved resistance race.

That's not as easy as coming up with a single new drug, and it is absolutely Nobel prize worthy.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: Beautiful and brilliant doctor makes groundbreaking discovery then has a terminal illness.

If this had been a plot line on Grey's Anatomy or some other medical drama I would not have believed it

She deserves her own movie


Really depressing ans sucks for humanity to lose someone so young and brilliant and driven.

But

Slayer - Disciple
Youtube tS0mQ25ezq4
 
Slypork
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not to be snarky but why couldn't she get a heart transplant? I know that her cancer is genetic so shouldn't a new heart be resistant?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
/nothing is obscure on Fark
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Heart transplant?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: "The" cure for Cancer.  You're funny!


Yeah, it seems that people don't understand that cancer isn't one condition but a wide spectrum of varied and radically different conditions.

That said, there's a lot of work being done in gene therapy which might cure all cancers.
 
meanmutton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Discovering antibiotics is relatively straightforward. But no pharma company wants to develop them because antibiotic resistance propagates so quickly.  Why spend a couple hundred million developing a drug that will be ineffective in a decade?


Pharma companies don't use their own money developing drugs. The vast majority if drug research funding is public tax dollars.
 
