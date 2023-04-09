 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Pompous '5-year-old' passenger handcuffed, dragged off plane over pre-flight drink tantrum   (nypost.com)
30 Comments
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your attitude can get you kicked off a plane. It doesn't have to be a crime.

Worst fake cry I've ever heard
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought it was about trump.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These aren't the attitudes and actions of mentally well people
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a live-action Stan from South Park

"I thought this was America!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: It's a live-action Stan from South Park

"I thought this was America!"

[Fark user image image 283x278]


I drive a dodge stratus!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Mugato: It's a live-action Stan from South Park

"I thought this was America!"

[Fark user image image 283x278]

I drive a dodge stratus!


hey hey. This guy is like if mayo was a spice.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people need to never consume alcohol and this is one of them.

JFC, dude. I get it - flying sucks. Pop a low dose edible about 10 minutes before boarding and I promise you'll have a nice, relaxing flight. Bonus: no one will ever see a video like this about you, and your seat-neighbors won't want to murder you.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Some people need to never consume alcohol and this is one of them.

JFC, dude. I get it - flying sucks. Pop a low dose edible about 10 minutes before boarding and I promise you'll have a nice, relaxing flight. Bonus: no one will ever see a video like this about you, and your seat-neighbors won't want to murder you.


I always have a cpl of drinks at the airport... it's boring, and flying is boring... but I know how to behave!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Nerd Wallet, a key feature of American Airlines' first-class service is the pre-departure beverage offerings; however, the reason for denying this man a drink is unclear.

Um, I think the reason for denying him a drink is pretty damn clear.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did anyone else see Wil Ferrell for a second?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Did anyone else see Wil Ferrell for a second?


Yup
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Your attitude can get you kicked off a plane. It doesn't have to be a crime.


Actually I was always under the impression that if you get unruly on a plane they lock you in a room and throw away the room. They don't fark around, especially post-9/11.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: According to Nerd Wallet, a key feature of American Airlines' first-class service is the pre-departure beverage offerings; however, the reason for denying this man a drink is unclear.

Um, I think the reason for denying him a drink is pretty damn clear.


They hate him for his freedom?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: Circusdog320: Your attitude can get you kicked off a plane. It doesn't have to be a crime.

Actually I was always under the impression that if you get unruly on a plane they lock you in a room and throw away the room. They don't fark around, especially post-9/11.


I don't know about that, but flight attendants no longer have any sense of humor at all, not that they had much to begin with. They have one last nerve left, and you'd best not get on it because they are not playing, and have the full support of the rest of the crew, the folks on the ground, and law enforcement.

Don't piss off the flight attendants. It will not end well.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: flight attendants no longer have any sense of humor at all, not that they had much to begin with. They have one last nerve left, and you'd best not get on it because they are not playing, and have the full support of the rest of the crew, the folks on the ground, and law enforcement.

Don't piss off the flight attendants. It will not end well.


I was on an easyjet flight to ibiza (being punished for my sins, obviously), and it was chaos... bunch of pissed 20 somethings on their way to a week of hard partying
there was s lot of turbulence, told to take our seats and fasten seatbelt.

and one guy just would not sit down, kept getting up and going to talk to his friends.  and they told him and told him.

aaand we were met on the tarmac by la policia and he was arrested, immediately.

deserved it, idiot tosser.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How do "these people" afford 1st class?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cwheelie: How do "these people" afford 1st class?


I suspect some of "those people" with enough money to afford first class feel overly entitled.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
By the way, did anyone else initially read that headline as a five-year-old getting handcuffed for a temper tantrum, like I did at first?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: It's a live-action Stan from South Park

"I thought this was America!"

[Fark user image image 283x278]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Randy and Stan are very different on this
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dude has a huge mellon
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lady J: namegoeshere: Some people need to never consume alcohol and this is one of them.

JFC, dude. I get it - flying sucks. Pop a low dose edible about 10 minutes before boarding and I promise you'll have a nice, relaxing flight. Bonus: no one will ever see a video like this about you, and your seat-neighbors won't want to murder you.

I always have a cpl of drinks at the airport... it's boring, and flying is boring... but I know how to behave!


I always stay up all night the night before a long flight. I fall asleep as soon as I hit the plane seat and then wake up at my destination. I once woke up early and asked my neighbor if we had taken off yet-- we had been in the air for about two hours.

This did backfire on me once. I got bumped to first class but only manage one mimosa before falling asleep.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Circusdog320: Did anyone else see Wil Ferrell for a second?

Yup


Yup
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey!  Another article sourced from the usual suspect.

posted in a viral Reddit thread,
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Mugato: Circusdog320: Your attitude can get you kicked off a plane. It doesn't have to be a crime.

Actually I was always under the impression that if you get unruly on a plane they lock you in a room and throw away the room. They don't fark around, especially post-9/11.

I don't know about that, but flight attendants no longer have any sense of humor at all, not that they had much to begin with. They have one last nerve left, and you'd best not get on it because they are not playing, and have the full support of the rest of the crew, the folks on the ground, and law enforcement.

Don't piss off the flight attendants. It will not end well.


They don't get paid enough to put up with a bunch of silly-ass plebes not used to behaving in public.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And everyone on the flight cheered.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: cwheelie: How do "these people" afford 1st class?

I suspect some of "those people" with enough money to afford first class feel overly entitled.


They confuse a slightly larger seat with a private charter or bizjet.
 
egomann
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought it was an actual 5 year old and I was in favor of it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Mugato: It's a live-action Stan from South Park

"I thought this was America!"

[Fark user image image 283x278]

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

Randy and Stan are very different on this


Oh, I meant Randy.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bet I know what political party he votes for.

You know he was in his truck hours later posting to TikTok, crying, wearing his little red hat talking about how everyone else was Triggered and a snowflake.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dermatologist_Tested: BizarreMan: Circusdog320: Did anyone else see Wil Ferrell for a second?

Yup

Yup


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
