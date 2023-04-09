 Skip to content
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
<TIME Style="CSB">

UFIA

</TIME>
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and then three days later we go to check on things and dude has turned into some kind of zombie and flown up to heaven. Crazy.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and then the murders began."
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As teenagers we were exploring Pine Grove state park while under the influence of mescaline.  The land there is marshy with groves of huge rhododendrons.  My brother was trying to find a way across to an island that was about six or eight feet away.  Finally he took off his shoes, rolled up his pants and leapt from one shallow area near the bank to the other side.  He put his shoes on and before he stood up, a troop of boy scouts walked up to him and they all stared down at him.  He looked up at them and shouted "HOW THE FARK DID YOU GET HERE???"
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
.... And that's when I remembered that in the Latin alphabet, Jehovah begins with an "I"
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
..and then she asked if there was some other way she could pay
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ran a small business with my family, using parents garage as an office. Anyway equipment boxes pile up, and since the house was rural, there wasn't a recycling service. So we figure we'll just flatten the boxes and burn them in the burn pit.  We start hauling boxes over to the pit, and I bring a gas can to help things get going.

I put some boxes in, add a little gas, and then trudge up to the garage for more boxes.  Meanwhile my brother is trudging by with boxes as I'm going up for more.  I get some more boxes add to the pile and think it could probably use a little more gas to be sure. Repeat a few times.

What I didn't know is every time my brother dropped off boxes, he was also adding gas (pyromania seems to run my in my family). And he didn't know I had been adding gas. Well ge bends down, take out his lighter, and it goes *click* *click* *FWOOOOOOM!*

You ever see Wile E. Coyote go to light a candle, but it's really dynamite, it explodes and he's still bent over in the same position, holding what remains of the match, and is now all sooty black? It was basically like that. One second he's there, next thing he is totally engulfed in a fireball, and then he's there still holding the lighter like "wtf?". Luckily it was the dead of winter and he was wearing heavy clothes, gloves, and a hoody, but he did loose his eyebrows.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It was the summer of 1995. I was staying with my aunt in Detroit when we went to go see a hockey game. It seemed kind of boring until I saw someone throw an octopus into the rink.

Didn't expect that.

Anyway, the Red Wings lost the cup that year but I gained a cool story.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Got asked to be a groomsman at a wedding. Another friend invited my ex-girlfriend as her plus 1. I had no idea she was coming until i saw her after dinner at the reception.

She dumped me a a year and a half earlier. The dumping sucked. She was hungover. We were at my parents talking. And out of the blue she dumps me. Then not even a minute later my mom calls us down for dinner.

But I understood after awhile and forgave her. See, she just moved into her freshman dorms. Needed a little growing up to do.

We talked. We danced. We've been married for 21 years now.

So, keeping both stories short: unexpected x 2 with the same girl.
 
neofonz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm working my first job (16 years old), washing dishes at one of those 70's era steakhouses. Saturday night, end of the shift, restaurant is closed, taking out the garbage before going home for the night.

After putting the garbage in the dumpster, just as I was walking through the door back into the restaurant, a guy sneaks up behind me, pushes me into a wall, and when I turn around he puts a gun in my face. He instructs me to "take him to where the money is". Grabs my arm and twists it behind my back, puts the gun to my temple, and I take him to the kitchen office where the closing manager is. Guy took the night's take which was being counted on the desk ($1800) and took off out the back door.

Police are called. Restaurant owner shows up. Owner jokes with me about why I didn't try to stop him (he was sincerely joking, he was a real nice guy). Had to go to the police department, do the full police artist sketch thing, didn't get home until 4 that morning.

Never caught the guy that did it.

Robber didn't notice the already open safe in the office, there was another grand in there from lunch that day.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cardboard is a valuable gardening/farming material. Don't burn it.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How I found out there was no Easter Bunny:
So, my parents would often, (during holidays, birthdays, etc...) leave clues in the form of notes taped to different things on how to find whatever gifts they had gotten me. They did this because I would wake very early on holidays and bedevil them until they would get out of bed and commence with the showering of loot that my greedy seven year old self demanded and expected.
Easter Sunday 1981, I wake to find a note on the door that says "wake up mom". I decided to forego that step and search the house for other notes. I had learned that if I looked, I could generally skip several steps and find the gifts much quicker that way. Searching through the house, I eventually found a note on the door leading to the garage. It said "call the police" and had four envelopes taped underneath it. I tried to open the door to the garage but it would only open a few inches. It opened outward into the breakfast room and was held fast by a rope tied around the doorknob on the garage side of the door. Peering through the crack in the door, I could see my father's car and I could see my father in the driver's seat. I yelled at him to open the door, but he didn't respond. I freaked out and went to wake up my mother.

Later, after the police left and the ambulance had taken my father's body away, I asked my oldest sister if this meant that the Easter Bunny wasn't coming this year. She said "the Easter Bunny doesn't exist, dumbass".
That's how I found out that there was no Easter Bunny.

True story, enjoy your holiday.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was preparing to paint my wife's car, which my son had been using recently because his was on the fritz. I was rummaging through the glove compartment when I found a brochure titled "PREGNANT?"

That's when I found out I was going to be a grandfather.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Damn.

My most sincere, if belated, condolences.
 
neofonz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Oh wow, my dad did that to me once.

Had a big pile of brush he wanted to burn, he poured gas on it, and a half hour later he instructed me to go light the brush pile... while not telling me he had poured gas on the brush.  Also after giving it a half hour for the gasoline fumes to spread out on the ground around the pile.

Like you said, *click* *click* *FWOOOOOOM!*  - Burned all hair off my legs (was summertime so was wearing shorts).

Diesel or kerosene only, kids.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wow. Sorry.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Camping with a bunch of pagan folk, gathered around the camp fire, getting drunk and stoned.  The fire begins to die down and there's much discussion about building it up again.  One guy says "Pour gas on it."  Another comes back with "Pork Acid?  What the hell is Pork Acid?"  For years afterwards all someone would have to say is Pork Acid to reduce the rest of us to laughter.

Pork Acid.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I don't understand why people use accelerants on easily flammable material. Fires are not that hard to start and they smell better without the petroleum fumes.

Vaseline or old kitchen grease if you absolutely have to.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm short - 5 ft.
When I was 12 my parents got me a new set of skis. 150s. I had been skiing since I was 5, so not a novice, and we all figured I would go from 110s to 150s without trouble. And I sure felt fancy in my big skis.

First run of the vacation - the whole family skied together on a lovely green trail before splitting up for the day to ski our preferred trails - I was coming down a bend to my siblings who had stopped to wait for Mom, Dad, and I. Again, not a novice! I curved around the bend, prepped for my shooooosh stop right next to my siblings, but the skis had other plans and wheee! I skied right past them off a cliff, tumbled down about 20 ft and hit a tree.

It's best to imagine this from my siblings' perspective.
"Here comes educated."
"There goes educated.
"HOLY SH*T, educated!"

Haha. I can smile about it now but at the time it was terrible.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So I'm having drinks with a six-foot-tall lesbian friend, and I guess she had too much because out of nowhere she locks her lips on mine for about a minute.  I couldn't have stopped her if I wanted - she was a sweeper on her curling team back in Manitoba so she was crazy upper-body strong.  Not much of a story, but it was very unexpected.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wake-up blowjobs.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We introduced my first son to Chinese food when he was a toddler, before he could read. His fortune cookie read, "Change is good."

Years later, we introduced his younger brother to Chinese food. "What does the cookie say?" we asked him. "Is it 'Change is good'?"

"No," he informed us, "it says, 'Eat the cookie'!"
 
