 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Q13 Fox)   Old weed killer kills weed   (q13fox.com) divider line
4
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2023 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm very familiar with that stretch of Washington. Damn shame it's so polluted.

/fond memories of trout from the San Poil
 
kindms
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
amusing ? the land is potentially toxic and has been for a long time. nothing funny about that at all
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The science exists to monitor almost all consumer products and more for contamination using science. Faithfully applied standards and common sense really needs to be the hallmark argument for drug legalization. Hopefully this particular issue gets addressed fully and sand at least somewhat reasonably.
The world depends on a collection of strange items. They're not cheap
Youtube esQyYGezS7c
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.