I don't remember the ending of the documentary 'Gleaming the Cube'
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
...........that is weird.  hand on my heart, 10:22PM arizona time, wife and I just finished watching "Gleaming the Cube" not even 30 minutes ago.  she goes to bed, jump on Fark and see this headline.

/RIP, Cube-gleamer
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Shoot back in my day we had video games to do that.

/Skitchin' was biatchin'
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cman: Shoot back in my day we had video games to do that.

/Skitchin' was biatchin'


Now I want to play some Road Rash.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early Christian Slater movie trifecta in play? We have a headline about a pirate radio station just a few links down.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multilevel fail from those three dipshiats
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The stupid was strong with these three.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I dont know what's worse: getting blown up in a nuclear war or having a 7-Eleven on every corner?"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Darwin steals home.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Marshmallow drivers kill millions every day, or four days, maybe
Bellybutton is a lie
Skateboard has 16 wheels, not four
Wake up
To not gleam cube is to gleam death
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
static1.cbrimages.comView Full Size

RIP
 
kindms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
where was he holding on to the car that it resulted in getting run over ?

if you are bumper hitching, if you fall you might get hit by a car behind you but it would be almost impossible to get run over by the car pulling you
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kindms: where was he holding on to the car that it resulted in getting run over ?

if you are bumper hitching, if you fall you might get hit by a car behind you but it would be almost impossible to get run over by the car pulling you


Front passenger door per TFA.
 
kindms
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: kindms: where was he holding on to the car that it resulted in getting run over ?

if you are bumper hitching, if you fall you might get hit by a car behind you but it would be almost impossible to get run over by the car pulling you

Front passenger door per TFA.


hes never going to find Animal Chin now
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I did a farkton of stupid things from age 14-23 and I am lucky to not be dead or in prison.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn girls
Listen to your elders
You can see where the eyebrows end and the sharpie begins
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
t worked out okay in another '80s movie


Marty McFly Skateboard Chase Scene | Back To The Future (1985) | Screen Bites
Youtube VPwnYeBkv_g
 
peachpicker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You refuse to let him try the stunt while you're driving because you think it's too dangerous, but you're cool with hopping in the passenger seat and letting him go for it while someone inebriated and with no license is behind the wheel? What the actual fark, lady?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Peter Griffins GoPro Skate Video HD
Youtube oX00suYbFpU
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is heavy
 
