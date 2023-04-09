 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   APAB. Ok, not all, but this one is   (twitter.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

724 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2023 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That is in the UK (you can tell by the money, and the electrical sockets, and that the paramedic has to take her money for the NHS.).
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It is sick that a first responder would be so low as to rob from someone who had been in his charge. It is a sacred trust that we put in these people, when they come into our homes to care for us. They penalty should be more for someone that breaks that trust. He probably thought an old woman would not be savvy to technology I feel so sorry for her family.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: That is in the UK (you can tell by the money, and the electrical sockets, and that the paramedic has to take her money for the NHS.).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 343x147]


I love that movie:

"What's his name?"

"I B Bangin'."

"What do you mean I B Bangin'!?"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
More common than you think, but not as bad as it used to be. A lot of ambulance companies are still private companies that get contracted to respond to 9-11 calls, and their paramedics are the worst paid first responders in the country. Some often make barely better than minimum wage, and the job has a high burn out rate. For some of these guys, stealing from the dead is how they can afford to stay alive. It doesn't make it right, and it is a weird situation to have an EMT who makes ten bucks an hour when his company charges patients a few thousand dollars for the brief time they are under his care, but it is what happens when corporate greed sets prices and wages unchecked.

I said it isn't as bad as it used to be, because most cities are dumping private ambulance companies, and starting their own ambulance companies under the command of their Fire Department.  These still charge the insurance for the ride, and still cost you a few hundred dollars (but not thousands) for the ride if you are a patient, and the EMT and Paramedic get much better pay, about the same, sometimes a bit more than other first responders in their community, burn out is lower, and they don't steal as often from patients. It even saves the tax payer money, because the cost of running such services, even with all these changes, is way less than what the private ambulance companies were billing the municipal government for the privilege of having them around to exploit medical emergencies.

How this was able to happen in the last 20 years without the Republicans crying about "socialism" I don't know, but it probably helped that all the police and firefighters who worked with paramedics wanted it done.
 
wxboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: That is in the UK (you can tell by the money, and the electrical sockets, and that the paramedic has to take her money for the NHS.).


Also, that walker is clearly a right-hand-drive.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh come on, we all do it. Right guys?

Guys?
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wanted cash for a major purchase a long time ago and. My banker insisted on a cashier's check in lieu of cash, telling me that if I got in a wreck with cash in the car that the EMTs would steal it. We had a regular at this homeless shelter I used to volunteer at, crazy mofo. One day he starts ranting about the nurses at Kennestone Hospital stealing like 40k in cash from him.  We chalked it up to delusion. His daughter came in from out of state later and got involved with his welfare.  Turns out the nurses did steal the money from him, money he got as part of a legal settlement that they had no other way to give him because he didn't have a bank account. She told us later that while it was provable that the nurses stole it, including a confession, no charges, no return of money. The lawyer ended up having to cover it because he gave a mentally ill homeless dude 4 stacks of cash instead of a check and he didn't want the hassle from the Bar.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.