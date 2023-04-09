 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Inside Radio)   Here is the church. Here is the steeple. Open the doors and see the pirate FM radio station operating under its steeple   (insideradio.com) divider line
18
    More: Weird, Federal Communications Commission, Radio broadcasting, Radio, Pirate radio, FM broadcasting, Transmitter, Free Methodist Church, Methodism  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2023 at 5:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is this the one where Christian Slater unites the town against the corrupt school board?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Wanted for questioning.
 
Bedistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also wanted for questioning.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Is this the one where Christian Slater unites the town against the corrupt school board?


"Happy Harry Hardon!"
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pirate radiowhatnow?

Must be a Boomer thing.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: A pirate radiowhatnow?

Must be a Boomer thing.


Radio.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: A pirate radiowhatnow?

Must be a Boomer thing.


I am curious, what do you need to start a podcast and have it featured on stitcher that makes a pirate radio station more desirable?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: A pirate radiowhatnow?

Must be a Boomer thing.


The Haitian community in Newark, too.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AVAST YE, MATIE!

Try it, it's never not fun.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question is rather or not the church knows that its steeple is being used to broadcast a pirate radio signal. It would probably be a big clue if we knew the nature of the programing. If its a couple of Trumpers broadcasting their conspiracy theories, a bunch of sermons, or just church music, then I would lean on the church either knowing, or someone in the church who has access to the building letting them in.  If anything else is being broadcast, then the church still might know, but it is less certain.

The confusion seems to be about rather or not the church is open. That should be a straightforward question, so I am imaging some street preacher has made it his home base, and that the broadcast somehow fits the motif of a church that is open, but no one is attending because of all the crazy.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird article. It's says nothing about the nature of the broadcast and then goes on for several paragraphs about an unrelated story.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The question is rather or not the church knows that its steeple is being used to broadcast a pirate radio signal. It would probably be a big clue if we knew the nature of the programing. If its a couple of Trumpers broadcasting their conspiracy theories, a bunch of sermons, or just church music, then I would lean on the church either knowing, or someone in the church who has access to the building letting them in.  If anything else is being broadcast, then the church still might know, but it is less certain.

The confusion seems to be about rather or not the church is open. That should be a straightforward question, so I am imaging some street preacher has made it his home base, and that the broadcast somehow fits the motif of a church that is open, but no one is attending because of all the crazy.


I'm hoping for renegade atheists with a sense of irony.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Jesus and the Morning Zoo back with you on KGOD 90.5 FM Portland..."
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The address leads me to a 7th-day Adventist church: http://oromoethiopianor.adventistchurch.org/

Google Maps streetview from last year shows a Spanish-language sign out front advertising a Pentecostal Church. Streetview from 2019 shows a sign naming the church the FCC is trying to contact.

But the 2022 streetview also shows what appears to be an antenna that doesn't appear in the 2019 image.

So good luck to the FCC figuring that one out.
 
BikerRay
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People still listen to FM?
 
davebarnes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is this the same FCC that cannot stop telemarketers from calling me?
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Pirate Radio"...Now that's a term I haven't heard in a long time...a long, long time....

Had one on the Canadian side of Lake Erie who played tag with the Canadians for years - nonstop, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week of religious Armageddon ranting.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Young Ones - Time episode - Captain Blood Radio scene
Youtube _4wERjMwFto
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.