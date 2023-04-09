 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   LAPD says no need to call in John Wick, the puppy is safe. They can keep the body count up on their own   (ktla.com) divider line
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lynette Moreno, a 26-year-old woman from Los Angeles, was arrested for setting up the second getaway vehicle used by Alvarez, and 25-year-old Michelle Zamudio of Santa Monica was the driver of the second vehicle, police said.

Translation from Piglish: Lynette texted Michelle to pick them up.

/Glad the pup's okay
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Given their track record with shooting dogs, if LAPD called John Wick there'd be no LAPD left a movie or two later.
 
Vern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*SPOILER ALERT*

The dog ate the diamond.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Vern: *SPOILER ALERT*

The dog ate the diamond.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 482x397]


You like dags?
 
