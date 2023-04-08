 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 936: "In the Dark of the Night".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: In the Dark of the Night

Description: Show us photos taken at night. Light painting and motion streaks would be right at home here, and astrophography exposure stacking is allowed.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Blood moon shot from my rooftop in Downtown LA
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Comet NEOWISE shot from Zzyzx road in Mojave Desert.
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Comet NEOWISE shot from Joshua Tree
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hey!" you say, "This is supposed to be night photos!" Well, this is! Taken at Chilliwack Lake (near Vancouver BC) around midnight during a full Moon. It was exceptionally bright out there, no flashlights needed to tromp through the woods to get to the lake.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 Full Moon at Chilliwack Lake near midnight
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Somewhere in the Canadian Rockies
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  

 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My Mustang Cobra II in Youngstown, OH, summer of 1977
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Four second exposure catching one of the cars going through turns 9 and 10 at Sebring.

Fark user imageView Full Size
IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring 2022 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
One of the LMP2 cars making the rotors glow red hot braking hard into turn 10 at Sebring. One of the darkest sections of track at night.

Fark user imageView Full Size
ERA Motorsports Oreca 07 - Gibson by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
A rather lame attempt at capturing the milky way while out in Arizona a few years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Why so Sirius?


Fark user imageView Full Size


ISO 6400 / 15s / 400mm / eos-m50+ioptron star tracker
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse....

Fark user imageView Full Size


ISO 6400 / 15s / 400mm / f5.6 / eos-m50+ioptron star tracker
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
The Great Nebula in Orion  (M42)

Fark user imageView Full Size



ISO 3200 / 15s / 400mm / eos-m50+ioptron star tracker
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Up The Trees"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Up The Canal"

Janes Island State Park near Crisfield, Maryland.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"From The Pier"

Janes Island State Park near Crisfield, Maryland.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


North American and Pelican Nebulae (NGC-7000 and IC 5070)


35 Minutes total exposure, 70 frames at 30 seconds each, 300mm f/3.5, ISO 6400. Tracked with Ioptron Pro, Stacked with Deep Sky Stacker Sigma-Kappa averaging
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Our Nearest Neighbor


Andromeda Galaxy, 40 Minutes total exposure, 80 frames at 30 seconds each, 500mm f/5.6, ISO 6400. Tracked with Ioptron Pro, Stacked with Deep Sky Stacker Sigma-Kappa averaging
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shenandoah Dreams


Milky Way as seen from the Blue Ridge Parkway; Single exposure, 24mm f/1.4, ISO 6400, 15 seconds.  Foreground light courtesy of a first quarter moon, orange glow courtesy of Lynchburg, VA, aproximately 60 miles to the south.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0267 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/evening moon
//shortly after sunset
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kodak Tri-X, 2003
Pentax K-1000
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Starting a night hike south of Grand Junction, CO
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Colorado National Monument on another full moon hike, 12/30/2017
ISO 200, 30sec, 14mm (28 FF equiv) F3.5
 
TOY Moose [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Venus and the Pleiades by Elsinore, on Flickr
Canon R6m2 with 200-400mm lens at 400mm, f/5.6, 1 sec exposure, ISO 12,500
 
TOY Moose [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Outside table at a bar
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stupid Starlink Streaks by Elsinore, on Flickr
Canon R6m2 with 200-400mm lens at 400mm, f/5.6, 1 sec exposure, ISO 16,000
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

El Capitan in the moonlight
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cargo ship in Port of Seattle
long exposure
 
