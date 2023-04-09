 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   School fires teacher for "inappropriate assignment about school violence," namely, having kids write their own obituaries--before active shooter drill in which all students had to participate in imagining what their last day alive might look like   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, High school, Teacher, high school teacher, Orange County School District, Death, school district, Education, School shooting  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2023 at 6:50 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How dare those kids have feelings or opinions.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, the one person trying to help kids get smarter - ANNNNND he's gone. 

I grew up in Florida during the 70's-80's cold war scares and my civics and social studies teachers taught similarly to this, real world consequences hold students' attention better.

Wasn't wrong then, not wrong now, and more important than ever.

Also -  if any of those kids are thinking secretly that school shooters are "cool", this forces them to listen to what their daydreams will be doing to their classmates. 

Won't be a deterrent for every case... BUT IT'S A FARKIN START.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I did one of these nearly every year starting in third grade through high school.

We also did one where we wrote a letter to our family as if we were on the airplane heading for the WTC on 9/11.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought that was just a common thing for English teachers.  I did that assignment back in the late 80's / Early 90's at least twice.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
you cannot call that an "inappropriate lesson about school violence" RIGHT BEFORE RUNNING AN ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL, you farking floridiots.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
so sorry for Orson Wells
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Orange County School District, meanwhile, called the lesson "an inappropriate assignment about school violence."

They're like children with no object permanence. "If I close my eyes, all the scary stuff goes away!"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pretty farked up. At every level.
 
billy_chuck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reality is too "woke" I guess.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My Course Syllabus

Week 1: Writing your own last will and testament as well as obituary from the school shootings our elected officials refuse to stop because campaign donations and general farkery.

Week 2: Wage slaving! Learn all there is to learn as to why most of you will never get paid at or more then the rate of inflation and how that is used to keep you in your poor person place.

Week 3: Religion, why it's evil and it hates women.

Week 4: Healthcare and why you MUST stay healthy for your entire life. With topics covering why wage slaving makes this an extra hard challenge and how disposable of a thing (not person) you are to America's ruling class.

Week 5: Affordable housing... why it's extinct.

Week 6: Retirement... why it's also extinct.

Week 7: Corporate overlords... why they own everything and you don't. Also why they don't go to jail and you do even for just a wrong sneeze.

Week 8: Finals.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.