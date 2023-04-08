 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   As Zelda taught us, don't mess with the chickens   (cnn.com) divider line
4
    More: Misc, Hunan, Fear, China, Chicken, curious court case, Authority, Death, surname Gu  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2023 at 2:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an old Chinese saying that goes: "Kill the chicken to scare the monkey."

This is FARK, so the gratuitously misinterpreted translation is: "choke the chicken to spank the monkey."
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The court ordered Gu to serve six months in prison with one year of probation

Cluck around and find out.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to skydive. One day the winds kicked up rather strongly after we went up and almost everybody on the load landed off field in some pretty horrific conditions, the wind would gust and then die on you, total crapshoot.  One dude landed on top of a huge chicken barn and went through a roof panel.  He killed several hundred chickens with fright. Broke his leg too. Dislocated my shoulder. The chicken massacre was one of the main reasons the DZ closed.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.