 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Normally, it's sea lions, seals, or the occasional dolphin in the rivers in Sacramento, but this is a new one   (kcra.com) divider line
6
    More: Weird, California, San Francisco Bay Area, Northern California, Animal, Crocodilia, Sacramento, California, normal sight, gator.The California Department of Fish  
•       •       •

271 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2023 at 2:05 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought Humphrey the Humpback returned. : (
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Taken to a qualified facility

See ya later...
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a California gator may look like.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Release it back into the bay where it belongs.
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Not your everyday animal call: Northern California wildlife officials pick up mysterious alligator"

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not mysterious. Untape my mouth, and I'll tell you my story.
 
akallen404
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's good. We can do without sea lions.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.