(Twitter)   Happy Holidays   (twitter.com) divider line
46
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1516 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2023 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Passover Dough Boy needs some Skyrizi, stat.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poking half of them in the stomach is fun
 
MorgothsDishwasher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ramadan Kareem! Make sure to put extra butter on your Pillsbury biscuits!
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was not expecting "Happy Margaret Thatcher Death Day."

Call me morbid, but proceed.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oysterman: Poking half of them in the stomach is fun


which half?
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet the only holy day I'll be participating in is some old pagan thing involving bunnies and chocolate.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Oysterman: Poking half of them in the stomach is fun

which half?


Yes.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not supposed to fark the Doughboy until after Ramadan?

Fark user imageView Full Size

That tube of crescent rolls is so not halal.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-den4-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Easter Bunny is NOT for turning!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Ramadan Kareem! Make sure to put extra butter on your Pillsbury biscuits!


Amen.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The day of bunny dismemberment is upon us.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: I was not expecting "Happy Margaret Thatcher Death Day."

Call me morbid, but proceed.


Thatcher's death has united all the Abrahamic monotheistic religions in shared joy.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
An egg is symbolic of rebirth/birth/birds/omlets/ and easter for no apparent reason eggs
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Runny yoke yes or no?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 482x634]


Robin Williams Live on Broadway - Biblical History
Youtube PXeSgVk5aH4
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tomcat needs a meow-mulke
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Forgot one!!!
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thatcher was before my time. Why do we hate her?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

peterquince: Thatcher was before my time. Why do we hate her?


Too much bootstrapiness
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: An egg is symbolic of rebirth/birth/birds/omlets/ and easter for no apparent reason eggs


If early church leaders had been clever, they would have pegged Christmas to the vernal equinox instead of Easter.  Shepherds out tending their flock, a miraculous birth, it's all very "fertility rites".  I guess a death and rebirth kind of fits, but not as cleanly.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Rage Against the Thorazine: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 482x634]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PXeSgVk5aH4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Sometimes I forget how manic he really was
 
mistahtom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Passover Dough Boy needs some Skyrizi, stat.


Nuh-thin is ev-ery-thaaa-aaan-nng
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Take my yolk upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.

Matthew 11:29
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bith Set Me Up: Rage Against the Thorazine: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 482x634]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PXeSgVk5aH4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Sometimes I forget how manic he really was


Other than the gags about Lance Armstrong, that whole stand-up special aged amazingly well.
 
wxboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

peterquince: Thatcher was before my time. Why do we hate her?


My understanding is that she was more or less a British version of Ronald Reagan politically, though that's probably not entirely accurate.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

peterquince: Thatcher was before my time. Why do we hate her?


Austerity.

Racism.

Homophobia.

Transphobia.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wasn't planning on celebrating anything tomorrow, but I'll bust out the good Irish whiskey to drink to Maggie's death.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snort: The day of bunny dismemberment is upon us.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

peterquince: Thatcher was before my time. Why do we hate her?


As a research chemist, she helped develop emulsifiers for ice cream.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: peterquince: Thatcher was before my time. Why do we hate her?

Austerity.

Racism.

Homophobia.

Transphobia.


Brezhnev took Afghanistan
Begin took Beirut
Galtieri took the Union Jack
And Maggie, over lunch one day
Took a cruiser with all hands
Apparently, to make him give it back
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wxboy: peterquince: Thatcher was before my time. Why do we hate her?

My understanding is that she was more or less a British version of Ronald Reagan politically, though that's probably not entirely accurate.


Broadly, yes, but without the genial, personable nature, and she didn't have senility as an excuse.  She was just straight-up ruthless.  Shutting down support for the Scottish coal mines was arguably necessary (we need to do it in the US too, but it's political suicide), but doing so all at once without any sort of plan was just callous in the extreme, and that kind of move was emblematic of her time in office.  If you weren't English upper class, you were trash to her.
 
cefm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

peterquince: Thatcher was before my time. Why do we hate her?


Reagan but an even bigger c*nt. Like she seemed to enjoy hurting people even more.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Runny yoke yes or no?


No. Too heavy on my shoulders. Now yolk, I like runny or hard, depending on the style. Boiled, broken, or scrambled I like it done. Sunny up or over, firm white, so let yolk.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, that was definitely random... Nice find.
 
Azz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bith Set Me Up: Rage Against the Thorazine: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 482x634]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PXeSgVk5aH4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Sometimes I forget how manic he really was

Other than the gags about Lance Armstrong, that whole stand-up special aged amazingly well.


Yeah the French turned out to be correct there.

That special is imo in the top 10 in history of stand-up.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

peterquince: Thatcher was before my time. Why do we hate her?


The Battle of Orgreave, The Miners Strike.
Youtube 6U82lwe7GHM
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did we lose phantom john, I really liked that guy, he had nothing but truth to share, I know he had liver cancer, I might have his name wrong
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Snort: The day of bunny dismemberment is upon us.

[Mein Arsch tut weh / WAS? 425x247]


JA, DAS IST WAS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ah, Thatcher Death Day.  Here are a couple songs to help everyone celebrate:

Celebrate (The Day After You)
Youtube drHE66DMRYw
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tramp the Dirt Down
Youtube pi_YQul7XXk
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

