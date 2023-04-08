 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Woman leaves disputable safety of Australia behind for eight month solo row across the Pacific Ocean through cyclones and hurricanes. Crikey   (abc.net.au) divider line
HoveringFungus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Will still have better healthcare access than average american.....
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
50-some at that.  Fark's sake.  You're insane lady, but much respect.   Bigger badass than me that's for sure
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn impressive. Wonder how she stored all of the food required for such a long time at sea.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Damn impressive. Wonder how she stored all of the food required for such a long time at sea.


Well it's 8 meters (24 feet) long and there's a lower deck area for sleeping. She probably stored food in the bottom of the boat for weight purposes using some sort of secure netting or straps. But she probably rationed it heavily and maybe did some fishing too.

I'm assuming she brought some fresh water but tried to rely on rain and desalination as much as possible. Water is heavy and every extra ounce would be more weight to row.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Considering that every animal in Australia can kill you, she was probably safer in the ocean. (Joking)
She is very brave and probably a bit crazy. My deepest respect.
 
