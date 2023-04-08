 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   Repeating Paul's Memory Bank from last week (8PM EDT), reflecting tonight on past Easters   (tunein.com) divider line
5
    More: Live  
•       •       •

99 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2023 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May your memories be happy.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family would always celebrate my wife's (Thursday) and my mother's (today) birthday at Easter dinner.  The Mrs has been gone a few years but this is the first one without my mother around.  Spent today curled up with Sophie.

Anyway, next week because it's that time of year again, a money-based show, then the conclusion of the swing through the alphabet.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: Family would always celebrate my wife's (Thursday) and my mother's (today) birthday at Easter dinner.  The Mrs has been gone a few years but this is the first one without my mother around.  Spent today curled up with Sophie.

Anyway, next week because it's that time of year again, a money-based show, then the conclusion of the swing through the alphabet.


Everyone needs some quiet time every now and then. May you be comforted by Sophie and good memories of your loved ones.
 
dkimball
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.