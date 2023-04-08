 Skip to content
(CNN)   Did he: A) Run a STOP sign, B) Run a red light, C) Go the wrong way on a one-way street, or; D) All of the above?   (cnn.com) divider line
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The cyclist, the driver, or both?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering there are literally no details about it in the story subby, it looks like you are trying to start a flame session in the comments for no reason
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
E) ate a bag of dicks and armpit farted sweet Caroline....

/I know my answer
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one, subby.   He probably didn't see the signs due to the coal your diesel truck was rolling at  the time.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... subby, did you just shiat all over a victim for being hit in a national park by an oncoming car?

Several eyewitness accounts shared online, which have been picked up by local media, indicate that Ethan was traveling southbound on Arguello when a car heading northbound swerved across the center line and into the oncoming bike lane. Reports say the car then crashed.

What the hell?!
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the road.  he would have the right of way, and a car would have had to enter it, or overtaking him

"struck by car" is an interesting phrase.  I would think it more likely he would have hit a car cause he was a pro biker in an open area with bike lanes
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Wait... subby, did you just shiat all over a victim for being hit in a national park by an oncoming car?

Several eyewitness accounts shared online, which have been picked up by local media, indicate that Ethan was traveling southbound on Arguello when a car heading northbound swerved across the center line and into the oncoming bike lane. Reports say the car then crashed.

What the hell?!


Oh, passing in a no passing area, and head on with the bike, with the Trifecta of crashing after hitting the bike

yea, dont think the driver should be allowed to drive anymore.. maybe pick up bicycling, i heard it is a good exercise and sport if you avoid cars
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just leave this here for no particular reason...

Bruno Bozzetto - How to Drive Yes and No
Youtube aeSzFtqLxQ4
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: FormlessOne: Wait... subby, did you just shiat all over a victim for being hit in a national park by an oncoming car?

Several eyewitness accounts shared online, which have been picked up by local media, indicate that Ethan was traveling southbound on Arguello when a car heading northbound swerved across the center line and into the oncoming bike lane. Reports say the car then crashed.

What the hell?!

Oh, passing in a no passing area, and head on with the bike, with the Trifecta of crashing after hitting the bike

yea, dont think the driver should be allowed to drive anymore.. maybe pick up bicycling, i heard it is a good exercise and sport if you avoid cars


Not even passing - just farking "careening":

Stephanie Wald wrote on Nextdoor that she witnessed the "horrific" accident. "A speeding car heading north careened into the opposite lane and hit a cyclist," Wald wrote. The cyclist "slammed headfirst into the windshield," according to Wald.

Swerved into oncoming traffic, creamed the farking cyclist, then crashed.
 
Skleedle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why was this greenlit with that asshole of a headline?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird. This reminds me of this time when I attempted to play a random flute and it went horribly. The main issue is I have no idea what to do with a flute. Secondarily, the flute, at a distracting level, smelled like a vagina
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: It's weird. This reminds me of this time when I attempted to play a random flute and it went horribly. The main issue is I have no idea what to do with a flute. Secondarily, the flute, at a distracting level, smelled like a vagina


Did you just take a few bong hits? How does a bicyclist getting killed by a car remind you of a vagina-smelling flute? Bizarre
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: Considering there are literally no details about it in the story subby, it looks like you are trying to start a flame session in the comments for no reason


So you're saying subby is a mod?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One reason I support more bike lanes in my city is that no, bicycles should not be sharing the road with motorized vehicles.

At best, bicycles.are an obstruction to the motorized vehicles who may not be able to overtake safely on city streets. (Bicycles, like pedestrians, are generally not permitted on freeways.) At worst, the bicycle rider won't have a chance in an accident, regardless of fault.

If you're serious about reducing your carbon footprint, and your city has public transit of any practical use, please use that to get to work.

Heavenly Father, may it please You to bring Mr. Boyes into Your kingdom and to bless and keep his family in their time of grief. Grant this through Christ our Lord.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Wait... subby, did you just shiat all over a victim for being hit in a national park by an oncoming car?

Several eyewitness accounts shared online, which have been picked up by local media, indicate that Ethan was traveling southbound on Arguello when a car heading northbound swerved across the center line and into the oncoming bike lane. Reports say the car then crashed.

What the hell?!


Not subby here but I've been working and driving in SF for over a decade. In San Francisco, there is a particularly aggressive subset of the biking community that does this stuff all the time and they have been known to become violent when their unsafe actions inevitably get them into an accident with a motorist. Beatings and vandalism of the drivers, passengers and vehicles are not unheard of. If it turns out that the biker was doing something stupid I don't think he deserved to die, but I won't be shocked either.
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: One reason I support more bike lanes in my city is that no, bicycles should not be sharing the road with motorized vehicles.

At best, bicycles.are an obstruction to the motorized vehicles who may not be able to overtake safely on city streets. (Bicycles, like pedestrians, are generally not permitted on freeways.) At worst, the bicycle rider won't have a chance in an accident, regardless of fault.

If you're serious about reducing your carbon footprint, and your city has public transit of any practical use, please use that to get to work.

Heavenly Father, may it please You to bring Mr. Boyes into Your kingdom and to bless and keep his family in their time of grief. Grant this through Christ our Lord.


We have a very large, very well maintained bike path suitable for road bikes and packs of cyclists.  The farking Tour de France wannabes ride in the road that runs parallel to the bike path.

A bike lane wouldn't stop a road cyclist.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: It's weird. This reminds me of this time when I attempted to play a random flute and it went horribly. The main issue is I have no idea what to do with a flute. Secondarily, the flute, at a distracting level, smelled like a vagina


Perhaps you were trying to play a skin flute.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Diabolic: BlazeTrailer: It's weird. This reminds me of this time when I attempted to play a random flute and it went horribly. The main issue is I have no idea what to do with a flute. Secondarily, the flute, at a distracting level, smelled like a vagina

Did you just take a few bong hits? How does a bicyclist getting killed by a car remind you of a vagina-smelling flute? Bizarre


I feel like I misarticulated my thought. The bicycle did NOT smell like a vagina. Though I confess I don't smell bicycles
 
0z79
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Wait... subby, did you just shiat all over a victim for being hit in a national park by an oncoming car?

Several eyewitness accounts shared online, which have been picked up by local media, indicate that Ethan was traveling southbound on Arguello when a car heading northbound swerved across the center line and into the oncoming bike lane. Reports say the car then crashed.

What the hell?!


I've been TELLING you that certain farkers are psychopaths! Ever since I registered like, 15 years ago.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: One reason I support more bike lanes in my city is that no, bicycles should not be sharing the road with motorized vehicles.

At best, bicycles.are an obstruction to the motorized vehicles who may not be able to overtake safely on city streets. (Bicycles, like pedestrians, are generally not permitted on freeways.) At worst, the bicycle rider won't have a chance in an accident, regardless of fault.

If you're serious about reducing your carbon footprint, and your city has public transit of any practical use, please use that to get to work.

Heavenly Father, may it please You to bring Mr. Boyes into Your kingdom and to bless and keep his family in their time of grief. Grant this through Christ our Lord.


Thank you.  That's very nice of you to post, and I want to get that kudos out of the way before I turn into an ashhole and post this:

I believe I know why people had to die today:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: MikeyFuccon: One reason I support more bike lanes in my city is that no, bicycles should not be sharing the road with motorized vehicles.

At best, bicycles.are an obstruction to the motorized vehicles who may not be able to overtake safely on city streets. (Bicycles, like pedestrians, are generally not permitted on freeways.) At worst, the bicycle rider won't have a chance in an accident, regardless of fault.

If you're serious about reducing your carbon footprint, and your city has public transit of any practical use, please use that to get to work.

Heavenly Father, may it please You to bring Mr. Boyes into Your kingdom and to bless and keep his family in their time of grief. Grant this through Christ our Lord.

We have a very large, very well maintained bike path suitable for road bikes and packs of cyclists.  The farking Tour de France wannabes ride in the road that runs parallel to the bike path.

A bike lane wouldn't stop a road cyclist.


It's called "glass" and "nails" and "debris that is NEVER swept up."
 
shinji3i
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Wait... subby, did you just shiat all over a victim for being hit in a national park by an oncoming car?

Several eyewitness accounts shared online, which have been picked up by local media, indicate that Ethan was traveling southbound on Arguello when a car heading northbound swerved across the center line and into the oncoming bike lane. Reports say the car then crashed.

What the hell?!


One of things reddit does better, easily show subbys name and post history so you can see who the jagoff is you should ignore.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: I feel like I misarticulated my thought. The bicycle did NOT smell like a vagina. Though I confess I don't smell bicycles


Heh. Now I'm really confused. Bicycles and flutes must have more in common than I thought
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Diabolic: BlazeTrailer: It's weird. This reminds me of this time when I attempted to play a random flute and it went horribly. The main issue is I have no idea what to do with a flute. Secondarily, the flute, at a distracting level, smelled like a vagina

Did you just take a few bong hits? How does a bicyclist getting killed by a car remind you of a vagina-smelling flute? Bizarre

I feel like I misarticulated my thought. The bicycle did NOT smell like a vagina. Though I confess I don't smell bicycles


I'll admit it's been a long day, so I'm having a hard time following. Did the car smell like a vagina, or did the flute cause the car to crash? I'm very confused.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Considering there are literally no details about it in the story subby, it looks like you are trying to start a flame session in the comments for no reason


Yeah, seems like we should be able to vote out these bullshiat threads.
 
0z79
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

shinji3i: FormlessOne: Wait... subby, did you just shiat all over a victim for being hit in a national park by an oncoming car?

Several eyewitness accounts shared online, which have been picked up by local media, indicate that Ethan was traveling southbound on Arguello when a car heading northbound swerved across the center line and into the oncoming bike lane. Reports say the car then crashed.

What the hell?!

One of things reddit does better, easily show subbys name and post history so you can see who the jagoff is you should ignore.


Why block them, when you can confront them and eventually make them pay for being evil bastards?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: FormlessOne: Wait... subby, did you just shiat all over a victim for being hit in a national park by an oncoming car?

Several eyewitness accounts shared online, which have been picked up by local media, indicate that Ethan was traveling southbound on Arguello when a car heading northbound swerved across the center line and into the oncoming bike lane. Reports say the car then crashed.

What the hell?!

Not subby here but I've been working and driving in SF for over a decade. In San Francisco, there is a particularly aggressive subset of the biking community that does this stuff all the time and they have been known to become violent when their unsafe actions inevitably get them into an accident with a motorist. Beatings and vandalism of the drivers, passengers and vehicles are not unheard of. If it turns out that the biker was doing something stupid I don't think he deserved to die, but I won't be shocked either.


"if it turns out the biker was doing something stupid"?

DID YOU NOT READ WHAT YOU WERE  REPLYING TO? It says right there that the car swerved across the road and hit him jn the farking bike lane. Jesus, right there in the original post. That's some lazy ass shiat right farking there.
 
0z79
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Diabolic: BlazeTrailer: It's weird. This reminds me of this time when I attempted to play a random flute and it went horribly. The main issue is I have no idea what to do with a flute. Secondarily, the flute, at a distracting level, smelled like a vagina

Did you just take a few bong hits? How does a bicyclist getting killed by a car remind you of a vagina-smelling flute? Bizarre

I feel like I misarticulated my thought. The bicycle did NOT smell like a vagina. Though I confess I don't smell bicycles


It, um.... depends on the hallway.

Do You See the Problem Here? | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube fEAbPtI42zE
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: MikeyFuccon: One reason I support more bike lanes in my city is that no, bicycles should not be sharing the road with motorized vehicles.

At best, bicycles.are an obstruction to the motorized vehicles who may not be able to overtake safely on city streets. (Bicycles, like pedestrians, are generally not permitted on freeways.) At worst, the bicycle rider won't have a chance in an accident, regardless of fault.

If you're serious about reducing your carbon footprint, and your city has public transit of any practical use, please use that to get to work.

Heavenly Father, may it please You to bring Mr. Boyes into Your kingdom and to bless and keep his family in their time of grief. Grant this through Christ our Lord.

We have a very large, very well maintained bike path suitable for road bikes and packs of cyclists.  The farking Tour de France wannabes ride in the road that runs parallel to the bike path.

A bike lane wouldn't stop a road cyclist.


If cyclists aren't using the bike path there's usually a reason.  Check the path for packs of pedestrians or joggers with earbuds in,  strollers meandering and stopped in the middle of the path, and dog walkers with their dogs pulling their leashes from edge to edge of the concrete.

That doesn't excuse cyclists from following laws etc...  but pedestrians are just as bad.  Cyclists like to avoid pedestrians even more than drivers want to avoid cyclists.

If it's a bike lane, look for turning or parked cars that make the bike lane more hazardous than just biking in the street.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Having almost been hit by cars while obeying all traffic laws, EABOD subby, esp. with the article saying witnesses saw the car swerve into the oncoming bike lane.
 
