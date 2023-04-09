 Skip to content
(NBC News) Hero Ben Ferencz, last living Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Hero, International Criminal Court, Germany, United States, Einsatzgruppen, New York City, Government, World War II, Prosecutor  
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sympathy goes out to his loved ones. He did a hard job well.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godspeed, sir.  You earned a rest.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: My sympathy goes out to his loved ones. He did a hard job well.


It was a  real trial....
 
mistahtom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Please sir I'd like another.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Great legacy, I can only hope Merrick Garland is taking notes.
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm just sorry we didn't learn the lessons Mr. Ferencz had to teach us.

/i.e. no farking tolerance for Nazis
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So... first job outta college was combat lawyer...
 
ukexpat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There is a good BBC dramatized podcast about the Nuremberg Trials. Well worth a listen.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My folks lived next to one of the last living translators at the trial. (He died about 2 years ago)  I got to hear him speak about his time there once- the thing that struck him was the way the defendants treated their actions with utter banality.  They'd be asked about their actions on a specific date and they'd have records of the day- "I inspected barracks 18, I signed a contract with the local butcher for food for the guards, I signed an order to kill the 1000 Jews in block 7 because they had typhoid, I reviewed the guards in formation..."

It was just part of the day for them
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
103? That would be like infinity in redneck years.

RIP
 
oopsboom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
we need a fresh batch
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Imagine having an accomplishment like that on your resume. Not that he would even have needed a resume in the first place. Wow.
 
