15
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure it's fine if you wash iat down with a dozen crisp Yuenglings
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile out west billions are spent on containing residential, commercial and agricultural runoff in holding ponds/tanks to settle out contaminants before they can pollute salmon streams and rivers so that there are plenty of fish for the commercial sea trawlers out in the ocean to scoop up by the ton.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see, smell the built up liquid manure bring spread on fields as soon as they can just before a good, hard rain.

Farmers vote for TRUMP.

They are not nice people for the most part.
Some are good. A few are.
But once you get in a co-op, or Corp, then you are dealing with less "green" agriculture.
The only green they want is this year's profit, and not a long term plan of sustainable farming.
And if your water supply is nearby or downstream, you are farked.
But you all want to eat.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it ever happens that humans need to survive by eating wild fish, game, etc., we're going to be screwed, you know?
 
6nome
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Or you could just eat it for the Halibut.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I saw a warning about some lakes in east Texas. I'm not sure about any fresh water fish anywhere.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
15The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it.  16And the Lord God commanded the man, "You are free to eat from any tree in the garden;  17but you must not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, for when you eat from it you will certainly die."  18The Lord God continued, "Also not from that river in Pennsylvania, because you f*cking poisoned it you idiot."
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

80% of all farmland and farm production is owned by less than 20% of farmers, bundled up in massive farm corporations. There are very few farmers in the sense of some guy in overalls with his family battling nature to protect his crops.

My property is technically a "farm" because we have chickens and goats and produce eggs that I sell (but not really because it's easier and less awkward to give them away to friends and co workers). It's not really a farm but selling (giving away in exchange for empty egg cartons) $1000 of product a year qualifies it according to the USDA.

Not all farmers vote for trump, and John Deere is pretty woke.
 
dobro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would never eat fresh water fish from anywhere. Wild caught, salt water fish only.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Never eat catfish.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The ocean? The OCEAN!!?? The ocean is filled with garbage and monsters, why in the fark would you want to eat something out of it?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: If it ever happens that humans need to survive by eating wild fish, game, etc., we're going to be screwed, you know?


When it becomes profitable to remove Mercury from water with platinum electrodes or to farm fish in Selenium or whatever the smarties like to do these days, you will have a healthy supply of lake fish to eat.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: Not all farmers vote for trump, and John Deere is pretty woke.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What, the water in Pennsylvania is full of fracking fluid?  But they assured us that this couldn't happen.
 
