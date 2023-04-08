 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Apparently, this is not the brand of refrigerator to hide from an explosion in   (wtae.com) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So her refrigerator isn't running?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She put the skim milk next to the cheesecake.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...this is not the brand of refrigerator to hide from an explosion in


Grammar, have some:

...this is not the brand of refrigerator to hide in from an explosion.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You gotta watch it with those large appliances. As soon as the warranty expires they usually burst into exploding flames.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Refrigerators can explode spontaneously.   If a constriction occurs in the coil, the compressor can overheat and the gas can ignite.  Her fridge was worked on 3 days earlier, so I'd bet the tech inadvertently caused a  constriction in the coil, either by the work he did or when he pushed it back against the wall.   Or she pushed it back against the wall.

//or she was cooking her meth in the fridge.  But she doesn't look like the meth cooking type.
//not a refrigeration tech, but I googled for a couple minutes.  take my opinion for what it's worth.  My opinion and $4 will get you a cup of coffee.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The most remarkable part of this story is that it's not a Samsung.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
THE EXPLOSION IS COMING FROM INSIDE OF THE FRIDGE....
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
o_O

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: The most remarkable part of this story is that it's not a Samsung.


My Samsung washer & dryer are AT LEAST 15 years old and work like champs (with almost zero maintenance).
 
hlehmann
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"When WTVD reached out to Frigidaire, a representative said in part, "Consumer safety is our top priority..."

No, consumer safety has never been your top priority.  Making a profit is your top priority and always has been.  You only consider consumer safety if your lawyers and bookkeepers tell you it might affect  your profits.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That looks far worse than the time the penguin ontop of your television exploded.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: o_O

[Fark user image 662x371]


Big Bada Boom!

/glad she wasnt in the kitchen
 
LedLawless
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Person County and the Solar Chaise Lounge is my Jayne County string quartet cover band.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We've all seen worse behavior from a major appliance.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Izunbacol: The most remarkable part of this story is that it's not a Samsung.

My Samsung washer & dryer are AT LEAST 15 years old and work like champs (with almost zero maintenance).


I love their TVs. The stove has been good. I hear the phones are great.

But their fridges are absolute garbage.

I mean, they're great for all their features. They do everything... except keep food cold.
 
beth_lida1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Izunbacol: The most remarkable part of this story is that it's not a Samsung.

My Samsung washer & dryer are AT LEAST 15 years old and work like champs (with almost zero maintenance).


Our Frigidaire dishwasher lasted just two years, then the handle fell off. Frigidaire told me I was S.O.L.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: That looks far worse than the time the penguin ontop of your television exploded.


Go home, Wildcardjack, your drunk?
I have know idea what you are on about. Want to know, but also dreading the answer.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Back before the USA became a damn shame the family fridge would typically outlive one of your children. it's just a damn shame what's become of us. I blame the wealthy powerfarkers for sending us all to hell in a handbag. Money Bags can afford to buy Rolls Royce quality fridges from Europe. the rest of us can walk around with melting ice cubes all they care.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: wildcardjack: That looks far worse than the time the penguin ontop of your television exploded.

Go home, Wildcardjack, your drunk?
I have know idea what you are on about. Want to know, but also dreading the answer.


you're
/*Twitch
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Ma's meatloaf was so bad that even the fridge didn't want it!"
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Izunbacol: The most remarkable part of this story is that it's not a Samsung.

My Samsung washer & dryer are AT LEAST 15 years old and work like champs (with almost zero maintenance).


My samsung dryer quit heating.  Hopefully it's just the element but the thing is only 5 or 6 years old so hopefully it doesn't start having 'ALL THE PROBLEMS' now.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Back before the USA became a damn shame the family fridge would typically outlive one of your children. it's just a damn shame what's become of us. I blame the wealthy powerfarkers for sending us all to hell in a handbag. Money Bags can afford to buy Rolls Royce quality fridges from Europe. the rest of us can walk around with melting ice cubes all they care.


They've changed the refrigerant to something flammable, since the previous one created the ozone hole.
 
rfenster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Woman's refrigerator explodes less than year after purchase


They seem to imply that if it could be expected if it was older.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: iheartscotch: Izunbacol: The most remarkable part of this story is that it's not a Samsung.

My Samsung washer & dryer are AT LEAST 15 years old and work like champs (with almost zero maintenance).

My samsung dryer quit heating.  Hopefully it's just the element but the thing is only 5 or 6 years old so hopefully it doesn't start having 'ALL THE PROBLEMS' now.


Stops heating or stops drying?

If it gets hot but doesn't dry it's almost certainly a clogged vent. Most modern dryers have a vent test you can run.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Holy crap check out the chair. The explosion sheared the top of it right off. If she had been sitting there she would have been decapitated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: wildcardjack: That looks far worse than the time the penguin ontop of your television exploded.

Go home, Wildcardjack, your drunk?
I have know idea what you are on about. Want to know, but also dreading the answer.


How to say "I've never watched Monty Python's Flying Circus" without actually saying it.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Izunbacol: The most remarkable part of this story is that it's not a Samsung.

My Samsung washer & dryer are AT LEAST 15 years old and work like champs (with almost zero maintenance).


I bought a new fridge last year and found that every brand has a "don't buy those, they're junk and they all have a problem with _____" contingent.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We've all seen worse behavior from a major appliance.
[pbs.twimg.com image 720x960]


There is no Dana, only Whirlpool
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Izunbacol: The most remarkable part of this story is that it's not a Samsung.

My Samsung washer & dryer are AT LEAST 15 years old and work like champs (with almost zero maintenance).


Clothes washers and dryers really haven't changed much in 40 years. What has changed is maybe now the motor drive for a washer drum is a VFD instead of solid state, and the control boards went from mechanical to digital; so, more bells and whistles. Many dryers are still just a belt wrapped around the drum, a heater, and a fan.

Taking apart and cleaning is rather simple. Most washer problems stem from something blocking the drain. Which once you pull the washer apart takes little more than unscrewing the drain cap and pulling out something (last time it was a necklace and padding for a bra)

Dryers? Clean out the vent. The lint trap definitely does not stop it all. It accumulates in the pipe. Heck, they even make flat shop vac attachments to suck out lint.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The fridge in question?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jclark666: tembaarmswide: iheartscotch: Izunbacol: The most remarkable part of this story is that it's not a Samsung.

My Samsung washer & dryer are AT LEAST 15 years old and work like champs (with almost zero maintenance).

My samsung dryer quit heating.  Hopefully it's just the element but the thing is only 5 or 6 years old so hopefully it doesn't start having 'ALL THE PROBLEMS' now.

Stops heating or stops drying?

If it gets hot but doesn't dry it's almost certainly a clogged vent. Most modern dryers have a vent test you can run.


it no longer gets hot.  still tumbles and all.  just no heat
 
skrewewe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Devolving_Spud: Refrigerators can explode spontaneously.   If a constriction occurs in the coil, the compressor can overheat and the gas can ignite.  Her fridge was worked on 3 days earlier, so I'd bet the tech inadvertently caused a  constriction in the coil, either by the work he did or when he pushed it back against the wall.   Or she pushed it back against the wall.

//or she was cooking her meth in the fridge.  But she doesn't look like the meth cooking type.
//not a refrigeration tech, but I googled for a couple minutes.  take my opinion for what it's worth.  My opinion and $4 will get you a cup of coffee.


On top of that, some refrigerators are propane-powered. There's no mention in the article whether her fridge was, but given that it literally blew some of the sheetrock off it does look like a significant "boom" happened there.

/If tomb is pronounced "toom" and womb is pronounced "woom", when why isn't bomb pronounced "boom"?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Marcus Aurelius: We've all seen worse behavior from a major appliance.
[pbs.twimg.com image 720x960]

There is no Dana, only Whirlpool


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Izunbacol: iheartscotch: Izunbacol: The most remarkable part of this story is that it's not a Samsung.

My Samsung washer & dryer are AT LEAST 15 years old and work like champs (with almost zero maintenance).

I love their TVs. The stove has been good. I hear the phones are great.

But their fridges are absolute garbage.

I mean, they're great for all their features. They do everything... except keep food cold.


FWIW I've had a Samsung fridge for years and it keeps food cold as fark. Only problem I've had is that the ice maker will start building a farking igloo if it feels like it isn't getting enough attention.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ less than a minute ago  

beth_lida1: iheartscotch: Izunbacol: The most remarkable part of this story is that it's not a Samsung.

My Samsung washer & dryer are AT LEAST 15 years old and work like champs (with almost zero maintenance).

Our Frigidaire dishwasher lasted just two years, then the handle fell off. Frigidaire told me I was S.O.L.


Had a Frigidaire window AC that died after two years.  Replaced with an LG that is still running 12 years later.
 
