(Big E Radio)   Enjoy an encore presentation of Noise Factor at 10:30 PM ET. I actually have no idea what episode Station Manager Mike is going to select, so it will be a surprise for everyone. Back next week with a first-run show   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's been a week.

Apologies all, but a new episode was just not possible this week. Tonight is entirely in the hands of our Station Manager, Mike, who I am sure will pick a high-quality episode, because really, how could he not.

Things look good for a first-run show next week if life stays manageable and technology doesn't let me down.

Thanks friends!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rev.K: because really, how could he not.


Well, he couldn't get last week's first run show up in the archives so...

/sic his wife on him again if you would please
 
