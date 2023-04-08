 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Back in my day, they'd have shoved him in the back of the smoking section, just in front of the lavatories and next to the main engines   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

1019 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2023 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Him and Trump should be cellies
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The luggage compartment is too good for him.

Strap him to the roof, I say!

who's with me?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, look, it's this asshole again. Next time I hear his name I hope it's because of his passing. I hope he was handcuffed and shackled the whole time he spent traveling. No first class treatment for this guy
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He can fly FedEx, in a crate, with (maybe) enough oxygen.

Fukim.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... would you want Harvey farking Weinstein jammed into the middle seat next to you?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't violent convicts normally get transported in special vehicles with interiors that don't have things that can be used as weapons? Like even the seats are engineered with that in mind?

/I know, he's rich so rules are different
//what a sick joke of a nation
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Don't violent convicts normally get transported in special vehicles with interiors that don't have things that can be used as weapons?


Prison transport airplanes only exist in bad movies.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the cost out of his hide.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile his prison escort is riding separately in Coach, lucky to beg a bag of peanuts and half a can of Diet Coke?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Don't violent convicts normally get transported in special vehicles with interiors that don't have things that can be used as weapons? Like even the seats are engineered with that in mind?

/I know, he's rich so rules are different
//what a sick joke of a nation


They usually fly Con-Air as that's why we have it, but planes aren't always available, and it's not economical to use them for one prisoner as a rule.  Tons of inmates fly commercial every year, as long as they are low risk for violence/etc. it's economically a lot more sensible when it's a single or just a few, even at non-cattle car rates.  Here's an article that covers the high points of why and how and where yadda pretty well - it actually does make sense overall

Inmate Transport On Commercial Flights
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, not enough information to get outraged at.

There's protocols for transporting prisoners and depending on the plane and pre-booking it might have been a necessity.

I'd say it's more of
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Don't violent convicts normally get transported in special vehicles with interiors that don't have things that can be used as weapons?

Prison transport airplanes only exist in bad movies.


Ah, but entertaining bad movies.

NSFW language:

Con Air (1997) - Garland Greene Boarding Scene
Youtube LuF6FVp70xE
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: OgreMagi: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Don't violent convicts normally get transported in special vehicles with interiors that don't have things that can be used as weapons?

Prison transport airplanes only exist in bad movies.

Ah, but entertaining bad movies.

NSFW language:

[YouTube video: Con Air (1997) - Garland Greene Boarding Scene]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Beware of the leopard
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You can arrange to be the last on and first off. He's using a walker that would have to be gate checked, which traveling with my mom in first class made us first on, last off.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Don't violent convicts normally get transported in special vehicles with interiors that don't have things that can be used as weapons? Like even the seats are engineered with that in mind?

/I know, he's rich so rules are different
//what a sick joke of a nation


You should get some bites with that, lol.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't doubt this was cheaper than chartering a plane just for Harvey. First class was to better guarantee his safety. Putting him in coach wasn't worth the risk.

The irony surely wasn't lost even on Harvey. Chances are it'll be the last flight he ever takes, first class or otherwise.

I hope his minders enjoyed the in-flight service anyway.
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Meanwhile his prison escort is riding separately in Coach, lucky to beg a bag of peanuts and half a can of Diet Coke?


Right beside him.

OgreMagi: Prison transport airplanes only exist in bad movies.


Don't Troll Me Bro!: Don't violent convicts normally get transported in special vehicles with interiors that don't have things that can be used as weapons? Like even the seats are engineered with that in mind?

/I know, he's rich so rules are different
//what a sick joke of a nation


Con Air actually exists - Bryan Kohberger got to fly on one such plane.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justice_Prisoner_and_Alien_Transportation_System

If a JPATS plane isn't available or needed, they can use any number of other methods to fly prisoners, including commercial, rented or chartered aircraft.

Weinstein may have gotten to fly in a first class seat, but that's probably because they wanted to isolate him from other passengers at the front of the plane.  That's not the same as getting first class service. No alcohol, although he may have gotten to eat. In any case, that's nothing to him...Weinstein has likely been flying private for decades before his downfall.

Also, this...

'But it is a sad day for justice and fairness, and I hope no one who is pleased with this is ever caught on the wrong side of cancel culture while hopelessly and voicelessly proclaiming innocence.'

...is complete horseshiat. Weinstein had plenty of money and hired Donna Rotunno.  There's no level of advocacy that he didn't have.
 
kittenfoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I always sit in the back. I even used to do it when that was the smoking section. Basic physics. How often do you hear of a plane backing into a mountain?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Um.  So we're believing stuff reported in the Mail Online?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kittenfoo: I always sit in the back. I even used to do it when that was the smoking section. Basic physics. How often do you hear of a plane backing into a mountain?


Tru dat.

Sitting up the back means you get to hear an extra 1 to 2 seconds of screaming before it's your turn...
 
meanmutton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

khatores: Billy Liar: Meanwhile his prison escort is riding separately in Coach, lucky to beg a bag of peanuts and half a can of Diet Coke?

Right beside him.

OgreMagi: Prison transport airplanes only exist in bad movies.

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Don't violent convicts normally get transported in special vehicles with interiors that don't have things that can be used as weapons? Like even the seats are engineered with that in mind?

/I know, he's rich so rules are different
//what a sick joke of a nation

Con Air actually exists - Bryan Kohberger got to fly on one such plane.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justice_Prisoner_and_Alien_Transportation_System

If a JPATS plane isn't available or needed, they can use any number of other methods to fly prisoners, including commercial, rented or chartered aircraft.

Weinstein may have gotten to fly in a first class seat, but that's probably because they wanted to isolate him from other passengers at the front of the plane.  That's not the same as getting first class service. No alcohol, although he may have gotten to eat. In any case, that's nothing to him...Weinstein has likely been flying private for decades before his downfall.

Also, this...

'But it is a sad day for justice and fairness, and I hope no one who is pleased with this is ever caught on the wrong side of cancel culture while hopelessly and voicelessly proclaiming innocence.'

...is complete horseshiat. Weinstein had plenty of money and hired Donna Rotunno.  There's no level of advocacy that he didn't have.


That statement about being hopeless and voiceless was delivered with the help of a professional mouthpiece. It was an official statement issued by Weinstein's PR agent. What a piece of shiat.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.