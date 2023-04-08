 Skip to content
(Tacoma News Tribune)   Woman decides to gamble so she rides a bus to a casino. As an untreated TB patient, that's quite a gamble   (thenewstribune.com)
332 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2023 at 6:38 PM (27 minutes ago)



puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
🎶 Consumption junction 🎶
🎶 What's your function? 🎶
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
at one time in America dangerous infectious people were under quarantine in their homes with warning signs on the main doors. thanks to our red friends at the ACLU such precautions are now illegal.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Total paywall...
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
website blocked due to trojan
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The filing states that the officer "observed a person they believed to be respondent leave her residence, get onto a city bus, and arrive at a local casino."

Ok, so why the fark didn't the officer serve the warrant right then and there?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The website appears to be behind level 7 isolation.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: The filing states that the officer "observed a person they believed to be respondent leave her residence, get onto a city bus, and arrive at a local casino."

Ok, so why the fark didn't the officer serve the warrant right then and there?


Somebody
Else's
Problem
...
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: at one time in America dangerous infectious people were under quarantine in their homes with warning signs on the main doors. thanks to our red friends at the ACLU such precautions are now illegal.


We can't do that anymore, but we can arrest her and forcibly confine her until she is no longer contagious.  Most judges are reluctant to make such a call, as is evidenced by the multiple warnings and chances this selfish plague rat asshole has been given, but it can be done and has been done before.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: The filing states that the officer "observed a person they believed to be respondent leave her residence, get onto a city bus, and arrive at a local casino."

Ok, so why the fark didn't the officer serve the warrant right then and there?

it was believed at this point the woman "is actively avoiding execution of the warrant."


By doing such devious things as walking over to the bus while someone that has the authority to execute the warrant sat and watched it happen.
 
darinwil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's like the past few years have given people with communicable infections license to pretend they aren't...
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How about the media name her since she poses an immediate threat to the public? Since she has a warrant that can be made public regardless of any HIPPA rules.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: at one time in America dangerous infectious people were under quarantine in their homes with warning signs on the main doors. thanks to our red friends at the ACLU such precautions are now illegal.


Yeah stupid ACLU defending people's rights and other commie shiat.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lock the region down.  Send in the military.  Get compliance from the plague rat one way or another.

Problem solved.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: The filing states that the officer "observed a person they believed to be respondent leave her residence, get onto a city bus, and arrive at a local casino."

Ok, so why the fark didn't the officer serve the warrant right then and there?


Because the Judge ordered the officer to only survail her not arrest her.

FTA:
In the April 3 filing, Jackson reported that she had "directed an officer to surveil the respondent to determine her habits in order to execute the warrant in a safe manner."
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: How about the media name her since she poses an immediate threat to the public? Since she has a warrant that can be made public regardless of any HIPPA rules.


HIPAA!

You don't get to talk about it unless you can spell it.  It's f*cking five letters.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isn't this a repeat from yesterday?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't believe everything you see on TB tests, subby.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would say "Typhoid Mary 2.0" but we have 10s of millions of those amongst us.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: The filing states that the officer "observed a person they believed to be respondent leave her residence, get onto a city bus, and arrive at a local casino."

Ok, so why the fark didn't the officer serve the warrant right then and there?


Officers are not required to effect arrests for warrants. It's optional.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I stood at the back of the shop, my dear,
But you did not perceive me.
Well, when they deliver what you were shown
I shall know nothing of it, believe me!"

And he coughed and coughed as she paled and said,
"O, I didn't see you come in there--
Why couldn't you speak?"--"Well, I didn't. I left
That you should not notice I'd been there.

"You were viewing some lovely things. 'Soon required
For a widow, of latest fashion';
And I knew 'twould upset you to meet the man
Who had to be cold and ashen

"And screwed in a box before they could dress you
'In the last new note in mourning,'
As they defined it. So, not to distress you,
I left you to your adorning."

Thomas Hardy- At the Draper's
 
