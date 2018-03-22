 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Police respond to a man with a gun call on the Boston subway and find Boba Fett. Unclear if they asked him to assist with a detainee transfer to the Sarlacc pit in Southie   (masslive.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MC Chris - Fett's Vette
Youtube KwcVXnTN7D4
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Laugh it up.  What if he hadn't survived?  He's worth a lot to me.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anime con at the Hynes.  That's why I was seeing people dressed up like Sailor Moon at work the past couple days.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the way.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I can bring you in alive, or I can bring you in wicked cold...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boba Fett Wins | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube So-YyfEUb1w
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Anime con at the Hynes.  That's why I was seeing people dressed up like Sailor Moon at work the past couple days.


d3u63wyfuci0ch.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
this is the way
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But did he ever return
No he never returned
And his fate is still unlearned
He may ride forever o'er the skies of Coruscant
He's the clone who never returned
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: this is the way


This is the Greenway.
 
