Residents vs REITs: In a last ditch effort to keep housing affordable, some mobile home parks are forming co-ops
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can remember so vividly all the money shows mocking REITs in the late 1990s.

Now all the money shows are pointing and laughing.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And tornados are establishing hedge funds.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
having watched Trailer Park Boys 42 times I've become a bit of an expert. these folks are just above the poverty line. our government allowing investors to buy up trailer home parks and make the rents unaffordable is the same as physically throwing people out onto the street. it is horrific. Americans need to replace the swamp rats in out government before we turn into a total third world shiat hole.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

(everyone knows these are two different countries with VASTLY different outcomes and legal proceedings of course).
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has only been happening for 20 years or so.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was actually an extremely well-written story. It really described both the benefits of the co-ops to these communities and the problems of aggressive capitalism in extracting wealth from a market without increasing utility.

All they are doing is recognising where rents are 'too low', buying it, then raising the rents to a price a price where they can extract the maximum value from their purchase without breaking the market entirely, all without doing anything to actually justify the increase in price.

And they get away with it because they target poor communities who don't have the liquidity or resources to be able to easily relocate or to fight the sales.

It's just a psychopathic form of mining.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought Fark insulted and made fun of people in trailer parks?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can someone tell me what a REIT is, please?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

A way of profiting off of housing without filling it with wasteful humans.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The whole problem stems from the concept of housing as an investment, just like any other commodity in a capitalistic system. I'm not saying that I know a good solution, but it seems that housing is a basic human need, and there should be some controls so that big capital can't corner the market and bid up the price. Yeah, I know, I'm a socialist.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

And I suppose you think water should exist outside of $3.99 6 oz bottles too.
 
Epicanis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Real-Estate Investment Trust.

My crude understanding is that it's like a company dedicated to making money off of buying and selling land, buildings, houses, etc and the investors are basically stockholders collecting dividends off of the profits.
 
