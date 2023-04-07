 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Nine phrases that you can use to have a better, happier relationship or use to get mocked out of the thread in the politics tab   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Romance (love), Value (ethics), Conversation, Harvard-trained psychologist, Desire, Happiness, happiest couples  
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally useless HARVARD if I starve to death due to a lack of fetched sandwiches.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love you.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I forgive you. Can you forgive me?" sounds incredibly passive aggressive
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They left out
1. Don't forget the toilet seat
2. Don't gag and spit out dinner
3. Don't agree with her when she says that her butt is too big
I could go on but I'd better do the dishes
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She meant nothing to me. It was just sex. Now go get me a sandwich. You're blocking the game on TV.", strangely absent.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: "I forgive you. Can you forgive me?" sounds incredibly passive aggressive


Only to very damaged people. If you're sincere in the first, there's nothing passive aggressive about it.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, woman, beer me."

If she knows I'm just farking around, she's the one
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also left out:

Only do what you are told to do.  Do not do anything you were not told to do, unless you get permission first.

This also works when you are a child dealing with a parent.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: "Hey, woman, beer me."

If she knows I'm just farking around, she's the one


Does this mean "throw the beer at my head or penis"?  Because that's what I am picturing.  XD
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. Now i just have to find someone to tell these things to.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I love you.


I appreciate your mom.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take it from an old fart: There are two 100% mission-critical phrases you should learn to use early, without hesitation, and as often as possible:

1. I don't know.

2. I was wrong, and I'm sorry.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: tasteme: "Hey, woman, beer

Does this mean "throw the beer at my head or penis"?  Because that's what I am picturing.  XD


Either one is fine. I have my beer helmet and jock strap.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PhoenixFarker: Nintenfreak: "I forgive you. Can you forgive me?" sounds incredibly passive aggressive

Only to very damaged people. If you're sincere in the first, there's nothing passive aggressive about it.


Says who?  What if they consider what they did small farking potatoes compared to the shiat you got up to?  It's used quite often to false-equivalence excuse shiat and that is very much passive aggressive.  "I'm so reasonable, why can't you be?"  Why do you get to decide unilaterally what's equable here?  Sometimes it is indeed sincere and that ain't helping.  It's a control move that's a very common part of standard issue game playing
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already did the dishes.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can say them but do you really mean them?
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: Nintenfreak: "I forgive you. Can you forgive me?" sounds incredibly passive aggressive

Only to very damaged people. If you're sincere in the first, there's nothing passive aggressive about it.


Seems wrong to ask to be forgiven.

Like, atone and let it be what it will be.

Plus, that puts the burden on them. They're being a dick because they won't forgive you? Yeah buddy, that is PA AF.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Strangely missing:

'I love you and I want to show you how much I appreciate having you in my life by eating your ass like I was a hungry bulldog who just found a pot of gravy.'
 
Azz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm in a 14 year relationship with my wife I find that saying "let me wear you like a feedbag" works. I say that to my mother in law all the time.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherDale
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: "I forgive you. Can you forgive me?" sounds incredibly passive aggressive


Sounds  controlling. I suspect that whoever says that wants to make it her fault that be punched her
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: Take it from an old fart: There are two 100% mission-critical phrases you should learn to use early, without hesitation, and as often as possible:

1. I don't know.

2. I was wrong, and I'm sorry.


Oh, and not just with your loved ones--they're important with everyone.
 
mononymous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Azz: I'm in a 14 year relationship with my wife I find that saying "let me wear you like a feedbag" works. I say that to my mother in law all the time.


Mr. Colbert, is that you?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Avast ye Scallywag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Once got similar advice from an instructor. He said the only three phrases you need are:

"What do you want from me?"

"We'll I'm here, aren't I?"

"Well I guess that makes me the bad guy"

I'm (mostly) kidding posting these, but I don't think he was. Wonder if he's still married?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Missing: "Yes dear".
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Cool. Now i just have to find someone to tell these things to.


Start with saying it to yourself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
1. "I appreciate your effort."

Sounds more like a passive-aggressive insult
The equivalent of this:
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Stolen from some movie, This is the nicest way to tell someone to shut up....."You don't have to talk if you don't want to."

/Works every time if you add a bit of snark to your tone.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
5. "I'm sorry."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Phrases used on me that have worked in the past:
*Not there, and not that!
*Whatever you were doing, go next door and ask to use their hose before coming inside.
*Forget which end of the toothbrush to use again, have you?
*You're funny.  Yes, like a clown.  Yes, you amuse me.
*Really?  Really?!
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*Gosh, your Sister loves it in the Butt! " Strangely absent.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: As a Harvard-trained psychologist

And right there i stopped reading. As if being Harvard educated implies expertise: see Cruz & DeSantis.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I made a mistake. I'm trying to forgive myself. I ho
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
po you can forgive me, too
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm Glad We Had This Talk (The Simpsons)
Youtube OvOL92QqHmI
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sometimes it's what you don't say, like the safeword.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I love you"

My ex was screaming at me that I never told me I loved her anymore. To the best of my knowledge, I was telling her I loved her everyday.

I love her. Doesn't matter.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size



Had to
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I love you.


Lol, balls.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm in a long term relationship with a man who doesn't speak English. This wouldn't be so bad but we don't have a common language that both of us understand 100%. We rarely fight, but we don't always listen or fully understand each other either. Somehow it works.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: 3. Don't agree with her when she says that her butt is too big small.


These are modern times! Big butts wreck the Internet.
 
