(Some Guy)   Florida is the, well.... Florida of Florida   (frontpagedetectives.com) divider line
34
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Relevant:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/DNRTFA
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Send them both to jail for being stupid asshats
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Allison originally was charged with attempted murder. But prosecutors have dropped that charge, citing Florida's "Stand Your Ground" self-defense law based on the throwing of the bottle.

JFC
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unfortunately both of these subhumans had already reproduced.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida is descending into a Mad Max hell-scape of lawlessness and depravity. I blame the drag queens.

(I stand my ground)
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A perfect example of "an armed society is a polite society".
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IgG4: Unfortunately both of these subhumans had already reproduced.


They almost managed to fix that.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Traffic Altercation - SNL
Youtube vLhWHZ8LWp0
 
jchic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And now we've got permitless concealed carry....
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
florida man does not disappoint, looks exactly like florida man

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: Allison originally was charged with attempted murder. But prosecutors have dropped that charge, citing Florida's "Stand Your Ground" self-defense law based on the throwing of the bottle.

JFC


And that's the one who fired the first shot and hit a 5-year-old.
 
NDFarkdude
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
DeSantis is pulling non-good Florida man stuff.  Not the good type of Florida man stuff, I mean the bad stuff.

Authoritarianism bad.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: Allison originally was charged with attempted murder. But prosecutors have dropped that charge, citing Florida's "Stand Your Ground" self-defense law based on the throwing of the bottle.

JFC


Have you ever had a water bottle thrown at *your* car? That man's windshield could have been splashed? What then Mugato? What then? Do you want wet windows?  With *your* daughter in the car?
It is time to clear leather and let lead fly.  And if your daughter catches a couple of slugs in return, that's the price of freedom.

/worst case, she's not living in Florida any more.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll take, "People who should never see their children again" for $600, Alex.
 
shroom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well thank God the guns saved all those lives.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know what's dumb? When people get in fights and taunt each other saying "You're acting like a little girl!"

Meanwhile the little girls get farking shot.

/you're acting like grown ass-man
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Key West is wonderful still.   I hope it will always remain that way.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After the drivers exchanged words, a water bottle reportedly was thrown from Hale's truck. WTLV-TV reports Allison responded by grabbing a handgun and firing a shot.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To be fair-I could see that altercation on any Atlanta freeway.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diabolic: [Fark user image image 425x200]


chris rock and dave chappelle were on at the O2 arena in London recently, on the same billing.
one-off show, never usually happens.
my friend had 2 tickets, and her bf bailed... and cos I'm a lucky biatch I got the other ticket.

it was so good!  sooo funny.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Key West is wonderful still.   I hope it will always remain that way.


That's the only place in Florida I would ever set foot in again.

The rest of it is a true shiathole.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: [Fark user image image 469x634]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Mugato: Allison originally was charged with attempted murder. But prosecutors have dropped that charge, citing Florida's "Stand Your Ground" self-defense law based on the throwing of the bottle.

JFC

And that's the one who fired the first shot and hit a 5-year-old.


A thrown bottle that hits a truck is grounds to shoot back wounding a 5 year old.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, being hit in the face with a dildo has the offender escorted away.

Thanks Florida.

John Oliver - Dildo Baggins
Youtube zuaLGk-oG-Q
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: After the drivers exchanged words, a water bottle reportedly was thrown from Hale's truck. WTLV-TV reports Allison responded by grabbing a handgun and firing a shot.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


And the courts ruled that the bottle of water justified a lethal response under stand your ground. If the guy who got hit by the water bottle was black, and the thrower white, all those Republicans would have seen his escalation to lethal force as the attempted homicide, not the guy who was returning fire.

Both are idiots
 
Olthoi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: florida man does not disappoint, looks exactly like florida man

[Fark user image image 298x314]


Chief O'Brien's great great great grandfather.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stand your ground laws make violence so much worse. But then again, that was the point.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You can't have a well in Florida, Subby
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Please. If I had a nickle for every roadside gun fight I had in Florida I'd have about 15 cents.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So which one was standing his ground?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Latinwolf: So which one was standing his ground?


Never mind I read further.
 
