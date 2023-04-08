 Skip to content
(WNEP Scranton)   Mamma bear and her cubs have ended their hibernation. It's safe to use the porch again   (wnep.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NEWSFLASH: A second bear has hiat the north porch support
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mamma bear?
Which female Republican politician are we talking about?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty spartan furnishings.  Just the bear necessities I suppose.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its started around here. You go about 5 miles from my house, and a bear in the backyard is just a normal thing.

Around here, it turns into a production. There is always some new person to the neighborhood who calls it in, the bear inevitably winds up in a tree, the news comes out, there is a whole big production while animal control\the police\etc make up reasons as to why they can't tranq it (real answer, its just a chill black bear doing black bear things) until everyone gets bored and leaves, and then the bear goes on his way.

EVERY farking year.
 
Decorus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still not as awesome as the Great Ninja Bear of Japan.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Pretty spartan furnishings.  Just the bear necessities I suppose.


bom bom bom
 
tasteme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: NEWSFLASH: A second bear has hiat the north porch support


Did it lose its' bearings?
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tasteme: hardinparamedic: NEWSFLASH: A second bear has hiat the north porch support

Did it lose its' bearings?


I couldn't bear to watch.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Pretty spartan furnishings.  Just the bear necessities I suppose.


It seems to have been enough for those bears to rest at ease.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Now those of y'all who've been following us on TikTok for a while knows, we are huge fans of Costco"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Note to self: I need to set up cameras underneath my house to get the cute animal family videos.
There were a den of weasels I had no idea even existed until it became obvious
/I blame Pauly Shore
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

berylman: Note to self: I need to set up cameras underneath my house to get the cute animal family videos.
There were a den of weasels I had no idea even existed until it became obvious
/I blame Pauly Shore


Careful. I hear they can really pop.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Mamma bear?
Which female Republican politician are we talking about?


th.bing.comView Full Size

What a "Mamma Bear" may look like.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x425]

[Fark user image 706x738]


Bear? I'm not a bear. I'm a furry tent.
*opens mouth*
Climb on in, see how warm it is in here.
 
