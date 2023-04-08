 Skip to content
Arrrr, it be Talk Like A Posh Brit Day. So put the kettle on, purchase a video of Downton Abbey, and try to find all of those verb conjugations you misplaced on the 19th of September
32
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you remember?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aah a thread where americans horribly mangle a british accent while thinking they're dead on.

aaand... go!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: aah a thread where americans horribly mangle a british accent while thinking they're dead on.

aaand... go!


Shut your festering gob, ya tit! Your type makes me puke! You vacuous, toffee-nosed malodorous pervert!

/this is abuse
//you want room 12a next door
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: /this is abuse
//you want room 12a next door


no I don't
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(it's a Monty Python bit ;) )
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: (it's a Monty Python bit ;) )


no it isn't
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
(it's also a Monty Python bit ;) )
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lady J: fatassbastard: (it's a Monty Python bit ;) )

no it isn't


Yes it is! I came here for a good argument!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lady J: aah a thread where americans horribly mangle a british accent while thinking they're dead on.

aaand... go!


You what, mate?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lady J: aah a thread where americans horribly mangle a british accent while thinking they're dead on.

aaand... go!


Hah!  I don't fit into that - harrumph

/because I KNOW it's farking awful - not deaf
//it just still amuses me to do ;p
///caught Brits doing the same thing with southern American accents more than twice
////but a lot of us do the same thing here so fair enough
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lady J: aah a thread where americans horribly mangle a british accent while thinking they're dead on.

aaand... go!


Let's get things nice and sparkling clear. This sarcasm, if I may call it such, does not become you.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Fast Show - Posh Cockneys - Northern Pub
Youtube g4oaGQ2POC8



Harry Enfield - Methods of Self-Defence - YouTube
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do I need to get ugly breast implants first?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's also Rex Manning day, but none of you philistines would know anything about that would you?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LewDux: Lady J: aah a thread where americans horribly mangle a british accent while thinking they're dead on.

aaand... go!

You what, mate?


mmm you wouldn't really say 'you what, mate'.

'you what' doesn't mean pardon (I didn't catch that), it means more like I beg your pardon... as in, I can't believe what you said.

and mate is an affectionate term, or at least benevolent.  usually

but... not terrible.  keep trying.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's called "raised pronunciation" and is strictly NOT allowed with us outdoor staff folks. Even the washer-women get docked a few shillings for dropping their AAARRRRRRRRS!!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: It's also Rex Manning day, but none of you philistines would know anything about that would you?


AKA: Kurt Cobain Found Dead Day.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Me old muckers. Having a chinwag are we?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ///caught Brits doing the same thing with southern American accents more than twice


feel free to put your hands over your ears and shout no!

I know I can't do an american accent.  american is 'curly' (to my ears)... you really lean into the 'r' sounds.  it sounds curly to me, plus you'd really lean into that r.

and I can't say curly like that.

I'm sure I could amuse ameripeeps with the occasional all y'all, or sup nerd.  but I'd leave it at that.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Lady J: aah a thread where americans horribly mangle a british accent while thinking they're dead on.

aaand... go!

Let's get things nice and sparkling clear. This sarcasm, if I may call it such, does not become you.


huh?  is this a bit?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lady J: aah a thread where americans horribly mangle a british accent while thinking they're dead on.

aaand... go!


Shine yo' shoes, gov'nah?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lady J: Spartapuss: Lady J: aah a thread where americans horribly mangle a british accent while thinking they're dead on.

aaand... go!

Let's get things nice and sparkling clear. This sarcasm, if I may call it such, does not become you.

huh?  is this a bit?


A bit o' the ol' in out or a bit o' ultraviolence, luv?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Do I need to get ugly breast implants first?
[Fark user image 360x480]


POSH PIPPED BY POSHER! (nme.com)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spiller - Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) [feat. Sophie Ellis-Bextor] (Official Music Video) - YouTube


fatassbastard: Do you remember?


Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Do You Remember The First Time? (Live at Maida Vale)
Youtube s3jbx0L5-88
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Lady J: aah a thread where americans horribly mangle a british accent while thinking they're dead on.

aaand... go!

Shine yo' shoes, gov'nah?


you veered into I don't know what in the middle there... yo' shoes?  yo momma
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
True Steppers, Dane Bowers - Out of Your Mind ft. Victoria Beckham - YouTube
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Richard Quest has to be the most British man in history:

Richard's Quest: The Rise of Ultra Long Haul Flights
Youtube K9eI8fr7gpQ


Before the pandemic, a friend of mine gave Quest a tour of the Boeing factory factory in Everett.  He said he was really nice, but kept trying to get my friend to talk shiat about Airbus...for a little controversy.  My buddy didn't take the bait.  :-)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lady J: The_Sponge: Lady J: aah a thread where americans horribly mangle a british accent while thinking they're dead on.

aaand... go!

Shine yo' shoes, gov'nah?

you veered into I don't know what in the middle there... yo' shoes?  yo momma


What's all this then?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why can't the English teach their children how to speak?
Norwegians learn Norwegian
The Greeks are taught their Greek
In France, every Frenchman knows his language from A to Zed
The French don' care what they do actually
As long as they pronounce it properly
Arabians learn Arabian with the speed of summer lightning
The Hebrews learn it backwards
Which is absolutely frighteningUse proper English you're regarded as a freak
Oh, Why can't the English...
Why can't the English learn to speak?
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For some of us, every day is September 19.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have no issue with British accents but the way certain words are pronounced in the Queen's English really bother me for no good reason. Like color and schedule. It's almost purposefully ostentatious
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x495]


Ay, ya coont, that doesn't mean the same thing o'er here!
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

