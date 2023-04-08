 Skip to content
(NBC News)   How many times do we have to tell the youngsters that if you want to pose as a policeman, make sure you don't try to pull over a real one. I swear, kids these days   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Police officer, Law, Crime, Traffic, Sheriff, Christian Katan Mansoor, off-duty police officer, Oakland County, Michigan  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Chris Katan
 
keldaria
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just don't understand what the appeal is to impersonate a power tripping racist when you have soo many opportunities to be a real one with little or no effort. Many will even pay you.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
how many cops look like this ??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
