(CBS News)   ♬ All he wants to do is shoot his gun / until the sun comes up over Santa Monica Boulevard ♬   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ stop shooting people. Why is this a hard ask?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banging in Hollywood you say?

Reggie's Room
Youtube jYaHGDJGgGI


Fun fact: that's actually MattyTheMouse
 
Anenu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the helicopter necessary? Come on
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Points to subby for the unexpected Sheryl Crow musical reference
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Was the helicopter necessary? Come on


AIRWATCH IS ALWAYS NECESSARY - helicopter pilot needing his hours, probably
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm very curious about "barricaded himself in his apartment", and yet, four hours later, had vanished from that apartment.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so Dumbass went nuts and shot at the shadow on the wall and the next door neighbor caught the bullets.

Somehow, he managed to get out before the cops got there.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: The Devil's Bartender: Was the helicopter necessary? Come on

AIRWATCH IS ALWAYS NECESSARY - helicopter pilot needing his hours, probably


Maybe Dumbass gets spotted a couple of blocks away.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks owners, manufacturers, and sellers your work in keeping population down is so going to work out for all of us.
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Jesus Christ stop shooting people. Why is this a hard ask?


Ever notice fights at hockey games? Every sigle game. It's part of the culture. Shooting is now part of the culture of the US. Get used to it
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the onion, He's not the only one.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mithras_angel: I'm very curious about "barricaded himself in his apartment", and yet, four hours later, had vanished from that apartment.


Clearly a wizard of some sort.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"For hours, deputies surrounded the area. When deputies finally breached the room they found no one inside except for some dogs."

Two-sentence Horror Story - or - Spectacular failure of containment? You Decide....
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

goatharper: Valter: Jesus Christ stop shooting people. Why is this a hard ask?

Ever notice fights at hockey games? Every sigle game. It's part of the culture. Shooting is now part of the culture of the US. Get used to it


I refuse to get used to it. It doesn't have to be that way.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A woman was shot in West Hollywood kitchen

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least now we know what happened to Billy from Sheryl Crow's song.

Or was it Mac or Buddy?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
... ♪ sun comes up over san...  DAMMIT!

thanks a farking lot subby!
I don't even like that track
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
a man shot through her apartment's wall

Never ride a catapult.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He just looks plain ugly to me.  Probably never had a day of fun in his whole life.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
good to see some west coasters who know something about freedom

stupid moonbat libs
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Raoul Eaton: mithras_angel: I'm very curious about "barricaded himself in his apartment", and yet, four hours later, had vanished from that apartment.

Clearly a wizard of some sort.


The "Brave Police Endure Brutal 4-hour Standoff With Dangerous Empty Apartment" Copaganda stories don't fly like they used to.
 
Unda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mithras_angel: I'm very curious about "barricaded himself in his apartment", and yet, four hours later, had vanished from that apartment.


Are you implying that police would never admit they surrounded the wrong address for hours and in the process let their man get away?
 
