(Newschannel 9)   Yes, police spokesperson, that is generally what people do when they hear gunshots   (newschannel9.com) divider line
15
15 Comments
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stop being scared and jump people shooting guns. Its been done.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Stop being scared and jump people shooting guns. Its been done.


Is that what they're teaching kids in 'Murica instead of woke stuff like being nice to each other?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Life isn't like the walking dead. Shooters can be over taken.  It's how war was until drones.
 
Valter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Stop being scared and jump people shooting guns. Its been done.


waxbeans: Life isn't like the walking dead. Shooters can be over taken.  It's how war was until drones.


Umm? Sounds like a good way to get shot. I don't intend to bring empty hands into a gunfight.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Only if you can get to cover quickly. If not, hit the ground.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bubbadave1056: [Fark user image image 850x54]


Yes, that's what people do, writer who did not run headline through Grammarly.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Chattanooga Police mistakenly believed  all The Good Chattanoogans With Guns would be running toward the gunfire.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Police spokesperson? Now that's a job title you can trust.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Valter: waxbeans: Stop being scared and jump people shooting guns. Its been done.

waxbeans: Life isn't like the walking dead. Shooters can be over taken.  It's how war was until drones.

Umm? Sounds like a good way to get shot. I don't intend to bring empty hands into a gunfight.


I think that there's something which you can bring which would fill your hands.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Valter: waxbeans: Stop being scared and jump people shooting guns. Its been done.

waxbeans: Life isn't like the walking dead. Shooters can be over taken.  It's how war was until drones.

Umm? Sounds like a good way to get shot. I don't intend to bring empty hands into a gunfight.


But I bet you don't everrrrrrry one to have a gun. 😆
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Investigators are now searching for a suspect and looking into what happened.

BRB. Have to phone the investigators and let them know that someone fired a gun.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Investigators are now searching for a suspect and looking into what happened.

BRB. Have to phone the investigators and let them know that someone fired a gun.


Writers of that article sticking close to the rule to write at a Grade 6 level.
 
Valter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Police spokesperson? Now that's a job title you can trust.

[Fark user image 425x238] [View Full Size image _x_]


That dude needs a dentist. And a neck surgeon. Actually let him stay dead.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Valter: waxbeans: Stop being scared and jump people shooting guns. Its been done.

waxbeans: Life isn't like the walking dead. Shooters can be over taken.  It's how war was until drones.

Umm? Sounds like a good way to get shot. I don't intend to bring empty hands into a gunfight.

I think that there's something which you can bring which would fill your hands.


Not everyone is Rooster Cogburn.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

