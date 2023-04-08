 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Boozy Brits get busted by Sunny Beach police in Bulgaria for being 'fair skinned, chubby and not being able to drink' while on holiday (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Amusing, Tourism, British people, Brit Awards, United Kingdom, Sunny Beach, Fun, British tourists, Bachelor party  
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I accept the pasty & pudgy descriptors - but I'll have you know we detriments INVENTED FUNCTIONAL ALCOHOLISM, thankyouvery*BELCH*much!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we see their king

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stench of boiled cabbage is palpable for several days after they leave
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so using. The line "I get sober by drinking beer."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they Brit Farkers?

/Farkers from Britain?
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pic of typical British club goer
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Sunny Beach and it's actually a neat destination - cheap food & drink. But it also clearly does have some lawlessness to it - idiots riding around on electric scooters, sleazy strip clubs and night clubs.

I was sitting in a bar on Flower street (the main strip) and there was some really creepy looking dude working for for the Viking nightclub who was basically going up to every girl going past trying to persuade them to go there that night for free. I assume if they can girls in then they can persuade the dumb guys to pay to go in too.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe last summer, it's too cold for Bulgaria right now. Hell, you can probably still ski there now
 
Valter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Look. I've indulged in some alcoholic beverages. I get it.

Do you have to drink them all the time? AND get so shiat-faced that you can't tell what you're doing? AND disturb the local residents of your tourist locale?

Stop it.
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Were these the guys that were uninvited to Amsterdam ?
 
Valter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fano: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x1086]


There's some good Brits. They did make Dr. Hawking and other folk.

They ain't all like that.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where are the fair-skinned chubby girls?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Where are the fair-skinned chubby girls?


I think you mean "Where the fair-skinned chubby girls at?"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pathetic. I could find Bulgaria on a map I'd show them what a pure blooded American piece of white trash can do.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: the_rhino: Where are the fair-skinned chubby girls?

I think you mean "Where the fair-skinned chubby girls at?"


Whatever!  I need them!
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Its really funny in Europe as to how poorly folks from the UK are looked at as tourists.

And then you see it in action, and its, "Hey, i'm not from the UK, i'm not from the country we are in, but you are embarrassing me, just because we speak the same first language"
 
