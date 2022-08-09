 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Day 409 of WW3. Russia's campaign to break Ukraine's unified energy system during winter has 'likely failed', the Ministry of Defence's latest intelligence update has said. Welcome to your Saturday Russo-Ukrainian War thread   (independent.co.uk) divider line
42
    More: News, Russia, Crime, Czech Republic, NATO, Executive (government), Moscow Kremlin, Romania, Election  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Apr 2023 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Many times question is... how many tanks does Russia have. In video below he actually counts the tanks. He bought satellite time and took new photos. Not just google maps.

How Many of Each Type of Tank Does Russia Have In Storage?
Youtube 2PHUK6zkbpc


/ spoiler, more than you would think.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Biden extended sanctions against Russia for another year

The President of the United States signed a decree extending for one more year the sanctions against Russia, introduced in April 2021 due to the harmful external activities of the Russian government and expanded in March 2022 after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the decree, according to US law, the sanctions will be terminated if the president does not notify the president of the extension of the established restrictions within 90 days before the annual date of their announcement.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NATO is preparing the largest aviation exercises in its history

Air Defender 2023 will be held primarily in Germany, with forward operating locations in the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Latvia, June 12-23. The purpose of the exercises will be to test the ability to quickly deploy and use the aviation of NATO countries.

In addition to Germany and the USA, 22 allied countries will take part in the exercises. About 220 aircraft of 23 types are planned to be used. This makes Air Defender 2023 the largest air force deployment exercise since NATO was founded in 1949.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you want an excuse, I'll come up with something.

Bell Bottom Blues
Youtube tQjxIvcGGdE
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the Russians fired more than 1,200 missiles and drones at key energy facilities in Ukraine

" No European energy system has experienced such a large-scale destruction attempt: more than 1,200 missiles and drones were launched by the Russians at key energy facilities. Unfortunately, more than 250 of them hit the target - 43% of the trunk networks were damaged. All thermal and hydroelectric power stations were fired upon and suffered varying degrees of damage ," - reports NEC "Ukrenergo".

According to the assessment of the World Bank and UNDP, the scale of the destruction caused to the Ukrainian energy system is exceptional: only the primary needs for the restoration and protection of the Ukrenergo high-voltage network this year amount to almost 1 billion dollars.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is no money.  Well there is money... but not the money you want.

There is now 20%, could not find English word so I will use Tax,  there is now 20% tax if you want to convert Ruble to Dollar or Euro.  And 20% tax if you convert from dollar or Euro to Ruble.  It is farking insane.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Official numbers are complete lie.  Two reasons, official number does not include the tax.  And no bank has Euro or Dollar to exchange.  If you have dollar or euro it needs to be in perfect shape, no marking or any reason for bank to refuse. And bank will not give you Euro or Dollar.

fark
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tracianne you are great. Wishing you all the beets (sushi) you can eat.  😁

Going on work trip next few days with director, going to beg for "carrots".  I feel like a dog.
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best of luck, BC.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: There is no money.  Well there is money... but not the money you want.

There is now 20%, could not find English word so I will use Tax,  there is now 20% tax if you want to convert Ruble to Dollar or Euro.  And 20% tax if you convert from dollar or Euro to Ruble.  It is farking insane.

[Fark user image 425x268]

Official numbers are complete lie.  Two reasons, official number does not include the tax.  And no bank has Euro or Dollar to exchange.  If you have dollar or euro it needs to be in perfect shape, no marking or any reason for bank to refuse. And bank will not give you Euro or Dollar.

fark


It's a service fee. I see Belarus has put Ticketmaster in charge of their money exchange system.

The meme:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Not far from reality:
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really behind on the weekly update this weekend. Haven't even gotten started yet despite having yesterday off work. Not sure how long it'll take me to get the writeup done. In the meantime, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 25 through March 31 (Days 395 to 401) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caturday Mcbutt dates, needs...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that Russia could not break Ukraine, in the middle of winter, is a testament to international support for Ukraine and Russia's ineptitude.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I even need to mention what an HTTP 409 is?

Well, probably, as it's one that most people will never see

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Status/409
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | The Counterattack in Avdiivka | Ruzzia can't hold Donbass
Youtube K2mVeGHPGs8

Yesterdays Denys
 
Kalahari Kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: The fact that Russia could not break Ukraine, in the middle of winter, is a testament to international support for Ukraine and Russia's ineptitude.


.....and the resilience and will of the Ukrainian people to survive and prosper!

FTFA
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
07 Apr: Ukrainians DEMOLISH RUSSIAN POSITIONS WITH TANKS | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube eV4oS9QmL10

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian MoD on fire in Moscow | U.S. STRYKERS ready for Ukrainian counteroffensive | Ukraine Update
Youtube Fc5zuZXSgwk

Yesterdays Artur
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: Many times question is... how many tanks does Russia have. In video below he actually counts the tanks. He bought satellite time and took new photos. Not just google maps.

[YouTube video: How Many of Each Type of Tank Does Russia Have In Storage?]

/ spoiler, more than you would think.


Yes, but that's in storage.

There were soldiers in the field saying that the tanks that could move couldn't fire, and those that could fire couldn't move.

Those aren't exactly tanks

Let's hope that sanctions keep them from getting the parts they need to refurbish them, and that if they do, they have a few good factory fires there
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: NATO is preparing the largest aviation exercises in its history

Air Defender 2023 will be held primarily in Germany, with forward operating locations in the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Latvia, June 12-23. The purpose of the exercises will be to test the ability to quickly deploy and use the aviation of NATO countries.

In addition to Germany and the USA, 22 allied countries will take part in the exercises. About 220 aircraft of 23 types are planned to be used. This makes Air Defender 2023 the largest air force deployment exercise since NATO was founded in 1949.


Sure would be a shame if they decided to fly any leftover MiG's or F-16's and carelessly left the keys in while refueling in Poland ;)
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: BadCosmonaut: There is no money.  Well there is money... but not the money you want.

There is now 20%, could not find English word so I will use Tax,  there is now 20% tax if you want to convert Ruble to Dollar or Euro.  And 20% tax if you convert from dollar or Euro to Ruble.  It is farking insane.

[Fark user image 425x268]

Official numbers are complete lie.  Two reasons, official number does not include the tax.  And no bank has Euro or Dollar to exchange.  If you have dollar or euro it needs to be in perfect shape, no marking or any reason for bank to refuse. And bank will not give you Euro or Dollar.

fark

It's a service fee. I see Belarus has put Ticketmaster in charge of their money exchange system.

The meme:
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x814]

Not far from reality:
[i.chzbgr.com image 750x982]


Can't you fee, can't you fee, what Belarus is doin' to me.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Even China has gotten tired of this. They even seemed to back off Taiwan because they realized they would only seize ashes. All their pseudo capitalist investments are going brown.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Artisan pysanka eggs for Easter that will help save lives

The latest newsletter from UNITED24.  They're doing a new raffle, giving away really cool metal easter eggs made from bullet casings.

Fark user imageView Full Size


To donate:

https://u24.gov.ua/dronation
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Russian Dudehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kH6AmlmJec8


thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

freerangestock.comView Full Size
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: BadCosmonaut: There is no money.  Well there is money... but not the money you want.

There is now 20%, could not find English word so I will use Tax,  there is now 20% tax if you want to convert Ruble to Dollar or Euro.  And 20% tax if you convert from dollar or Euro to Ruble.  It is farking insane.

[Fark user image 425x268]

Official numbers are complete lie.  Two reasons, official number does not include the tax.  And no bank has Euro or Dollar to exchange.  If you have dollar or euro it needs to be in perfect shape, no marking or any reason for bank to refuse. And bank will not give you Euro or Dollar.

It's a service fee. I see Belarus has put Ticketmaster in charge of their money exchange system.


Good example. That's a heck of a fee!
This extra charge is also called "the premium" by coin/precious metals dealers.

I associate the English term "vigorish" with loan sharking criminals, and I thought it was Italian in origin. (I sometimes shudder when I recall the night I learned this term).
But, fun fact--"vigorish" is Yiddish/Ukrainian in origin!

from the Wikipedia entry:
" 'Vigorish' came to English usage via Yiddish slang (Yiddish: וויגריש, romanized:vigrish),[1] which was itself a loanword from Ukrainian (Ukrainian: виграш, romanized:výhraš, lit.'winnings, profit') or Russian (Russian: выигрыш, romanized:výigryš, lit.'gain, winnings').[2]"

/ 'winnings' --because the house always wins -- 'cept when we tear down the house.
// On this western Holy Saturday I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the bible's word for excessive fees or interest -- "usury"
/// Slava Ukraini
 
revelcoot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kalahari Kid: baronbloodbath: The fact that Russia could not break Ukraine, in the middle of winter, is a testament to international support for Ukraine and Russia's ineptitude.

.....and the resilience and will of the Ukrainian people to survive and prosper!

FTFA


Yeah, that probably should merit a mention, too.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Discussions about establishing a world order are for global powers. Why would anyone invite Russia to these talks? The US and China can work something out. I can see a role for the EU. Maybe even India could get a seat. It isn't a great power but it is at least a country on the rise. Declining has-been empires like Russia are the subject of world order discussions, not parties to the conversation. Europe did not invite the Ottoman Empire to talks about how it was gonna be carved out as it collapsed. The Turks were notified of the discussion results.

Russia knows this. They got their fair share of invites to these discussions when they deserved to be there. They know the drill. So maybe STFU, Lavrov
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russia takes stock after failed winter offensive
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Even China has gotten tired of this. They even seemed to back off Taiwan because they realized they would only seize ashes. All their pseudo capitalist investments are going brown.


I wouldn't be too sure of that. China's rattling its sabre again:

Japan Times article today
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Will Roger's Lariat: bertor_vidas: BadCosmonaut: There is no money.  Well there is money... but not the money you want.

There is now 20%, could not find English word so I will use Tax,  there is now 20% tax if you want to convert Ruble to Dollar or Euro.  And 20% tax if you convert from dollar or Euro to Ruble.  It is farking insane.

[Fark user image 425x268]

Official numbers are complete lie.  Two reasons, official number does not include the tax.  And no bank has Euro or Dollar to exchange.  If you have dollar or euro it needs to be in perfect shape, no marking or any reason for bank to refuse. And bank will not give you Euro or Dollar.

It's a service fee. I see Belarus has put Ticketmaster in charge of their money exchange system.

Good example. That's a heck of a fee!
This extra charge is also called "the premium" by coin/precious metals dealers.

I associate the English term "vigorish" with loan sharking criminals, and I thought it was Italian in origin. (I sometimes shudder when I recall the night I learned this term).
But, fun fact--"vigorish" is Yiddish/Ukrainian in origin!

from the Wikipedia entry:
" 'Vigorish' came to English usage via Yiddish slang (Yiddish: וויגריש, romanized:vigrish),[1] which was itself a loanword from Ukrainian (Ukrainian: виграш, romanized:výhraš, lit.'winnings, profit') or Russian (Russian: выигрыш, romanized:výigryš, lit.'gain, winnings').[2]"

/ 'winnings' --because the house always wins -- 'cept when we tear down the house.
// On this western Holy Saturday I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the bible's word for excessive fees or interest -- "usury"
/// Slava Ukraini


Interesting...the "vig"...who knew
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Russia takes stock after failed winter offensive



I would not cook with the stock they got after the failed offensive.

ww2.kqed.orgView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
America has a message for countries and companies still doing businesses with Russia: You're with us or against us
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fasahd: the Russians fired more than 1,200 missiles and drones at key energy facilities in Ukraine

" No European energy system has experienced such a large-scale destruction attempt: more than 1,200 missiles and drones were launched by the Russians at key energy facilities. Unfortunately, more than 250 of them hit the target - 43% of the trunk networks were damaged. All thermal and hydroelectric power stations were fired upon and suffered varying degrees of damage ," - reports NEC "Ukrenergo".

According to the assessment of the World Bank and UNDP, the scale of the destruction caused to the Ukrainian energy system is exceptional: only the primary needs for the restoration and protection of the Ukrenergo high-voltage network this year amount to almost 1 billion dollars.


A couple of months ago, I was laughed at for suggesting that Ukraine's energy workers could keep up with repairs unless the tempo of ruzzian missile strikes was increased. I feel vindicated now. Ruzzia did not increase their missile strikes and Ukraine was able to keep the lights on. Good job, utility workers of Ukraine!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: BadCosmonaut: There is no money.  Well there is money... but not the money you want.

There is now 20%, could not find English word so I will use Tax,  there is now 20% tax if you want to convert Ruble to Dollar or Euro.  And 20% tax if you convert from dollar or Euro to Ruble.  It is farking insane.

[Fark user image 425x268]

Official numbers are complete lie.  Two reasons, official number does not include the tax.  And no bank has Euro or Dollar to exchange.  If you have dollar or euro it needs to be in perfect shape, no marking or any reason for bank to refuse. And bank will not give you Euro or Dollar.

fark

It's a service fee. I see Belarus has put Ticketmaster in charge of their money exchange system.

The meme:
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x814]

Not far from reality:
[i.chzbgr.com image 750x982]


I was introduced to, and invited over to a Ticketmaster exec's house and talked with them for an evening.  They were so proud of themselves, and thought they were improving the concert experience for everyone, and making the world a better place.

I had a couple drinks, and finally told him what I thought of Ticketmaster.  Obviously, I was never invited back.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1/2 More alarm from Pro-Kremlin Telegrams about Ukrainian FPV drones: "The enemy massively uses very cheap FPV drones that cost pennies. We are again lagging behind, for many months the enemy has been preparing for the mass use of cheap Chinese racing UAVs as kamikaze drones." https://t.co/IB7Q1ll9RR pic.twitter.com/vP14blXcA1
- Samuel Bendett (@sambendett) April 8, 2023
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Juc:

1/2 More alarm from Pro-Kremlin Telegrams about Ukrainian FPV drones: "The enemy massively uses very cheap FPV drones that cost pennies. We are again lagging behind, for many months the enemy has been preparing for the mass use of cheap Chinese racing UAVs as kamikaze drones." https://t.co/IB7Q1ll9RR pic.twitter.com/vP14blXcA1
- Samuel Bendett (@sambendett) April 8, 2023


I love it. Classic example of:
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe we can hire bees to keep Russians out of Bakhmut, to give the troops a rest?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Juc:

1/2 More alarm from Pro-Kremlin Telegrams about Ukrainian FPV drones: "The enemy massively uses very cheap FPV drones that cost pennies. We are again lagging behind, for many months the enemy has been preparing for the mass use of cheap Chinese racing UAVs as kamikaze drones." https://t.co/IB7Q1ll9RR pic.twitter.com/vP14blXcA1
- Samuel Bendett (@sambendett) April 8, 2023


I love it. Classic example of:
[i.imgflip.com image 500x560]


Omg I love those two
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Many times question is... how many tanks does Russia have. In video below he actually counts the tanks. He bought satellite time and took new photos. Not just google maps.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2PHUK6zkbpc]

/ spoiler, more than you would think.


While Russia does have a lot of tanks in storage, that is not the same thing as number of tanks they can deploy.  Many of these tanks are no longer in production, so spare parts are not readily available, and even in cases where they are still making parts, which is likely with the T-72s and T-80s, or could possibly get new parts from North Korea, who built a T-64 plant under license back in the late 70s, but I have no idea if it is still active, the amounts of parts they can produce may outstrip the amount of parts they need to get these tanks working.

So for every tank you get back into action, you have empty tank hauls that you had to strip for parts to make it happen.  While there are many factors that can determine condition of tanks and tank parts, most Russian storage areas are in somewhat harsher areas.

I do know that pre-war, the Ukrainians had an active manufacturing company that specialized in taking old T-64s and T-62s, stripping all the junk out of them, and replacing everything inside the haul with much more modern and better everything, then adding a bit of extra armor, a much newer, more powerful (and reliable) engine, and selling the resulting tank, the T-64BV, which has demonstrated again and again that it is better than Russian T-72s, T-80s, and even their T-90s.  So every T-64/T-62 the Russians send to Ukraine to break down and get captured, they are actually providing the Ukrainians with a base model for a brand new T-64BV.

Now in theory the Russians could build their own version of the T064BV, but they need much better technology to do so.  The Chinese might be able to provide them with the technology and parts to make something that, may not be as good as the T-64BV, but damn well close enough, but China is motivated to help Russia, not because they want to see a stronger Russia, but because they want to see money, and just maybe see a weaker NATO and United States.  Russia doesn't have very much money right now, and the war is only making the west stronger, so it is actually becoming in China's best interest to see the war ended sooner rather than later.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
#Ukraine: A Russian BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle was destroyed by the Ukrainian 45th Artillery Brigade in the vicinity of Bakhmut, #Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/sL9fJ4Amg7
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) April 8, 2023
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.