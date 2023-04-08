 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The chasm between mothers and childless women is widening: "When your friends and your family all move on to motherhood and leave you behind, it can be exquisitely painful"   (theguardian.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sadly, it is true.

We become friends with people because we had something in common with them. We lived on the same block or in the same dorm or had the same class. Later, it might become being friends with people with similar interests or at similar stages in life -- like being single in the bar scene in your twenties or whatever.

But once one person is married with children, they essentially become a different person and live in a completely different world with completely different interests. So, people naturally drift apart. Married people with children tend to become friends with other married people with children -- because they now have a lot in common.

And that does not even count the times when someone's new spouse basically forced them to stop seeing their old friends. I've seen it happen a lot.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My wife has the best answer to other women when they say, "I can't believe you don't have kids!"

Her: "I can't believe you don't have money."

She firmly believes obnoxious questions should be met with obnoxious answers.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: My wife has the best answer to other women when they say, "I can't believe you don't have kids!"

Her: "I can't believe you don't have money."

She firmly believes obnoxious questions should be met with obnoxious answers.


That is brilliant!

I now have a new response:

"Why don't you want kids?"

"Why don't you want money?"
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the best things about having friends who have kids is you get to play with kids when you feel like it, and go home when they get annoying.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Childlessness blew up my marriage.

Because she could not deal with her feelings about it and we were too poor to afford IVF with someone else's eggs or deal with all the bullshiat around adoption. But you know what made it so much worse?

Unthinking assholes who find out you don't have kids and then run through some variant of this conversation:

Do you have kids?

Nope.

Oh you will someday.

Nope. Can't have kids.

Have you tried (insert IVF talk and/or anecdote about people they knew who struggled but then succeeded.)

*Read the farking room. When someone states definitively they can't have kids understand there is nothing you are going to farking come up with that they haven't already tried or considered and all you're doing is picking at the wound. Just say "I'm sorry. That sucks. Want me to go away now?"But no, we gotta finish this little dance because people are morons, and now you have to share sensitive medical history with some rando.*

Ovaries literally not spitting eggs. Not gonna happen short of thousands of dollars.

*Now's the part where they feel sad/guilty/whatever and start with platitudes,  and other bullshiat all meant to make themselves feel better and get them out of this conversation asap.

It's fine that people change and drift apart, but let's not sugar coat it. The more adversarial things mentioned in TFA are just people being assholes.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This isn't exactly something new. In fact, despite the article's tone and glaring self-indulgence for her 'struggle', things are far better than they used to be for women who don't have kids. Does that mean that there aren't some personal feels involved? Hardly the case, but simply because you CAN share on social media, doesn't make things 'more' anything. It only means that you are aware of how you present to folks.

Social media magnifies awareness, in comparison, and if you substitute those relationships for real friendships, then yeah, you can totally get yourself into a tizzy. Yet, there is less stigma attached to being childless, there are certainly more women choosing the same, as the birthrate is showing, and social mobility and economic mobility have been doing NOTHING but creeping upwards, especially for women who concentrate on things OTHER than motherhood. The very fact that a woman aspire to more than motherhood shows exactly that.

Will you lose touch with friends with kids? Yup. Even if you HAVE kids, that's going to happen. Just the same as you lose contact with friends who get married. Married folks lose contact with other married folks, not just with the singletons. Life moves on, and sometimes our circles change, just the same as changing jobs often means losing contact with co-workers who you're fond of. Is our Dear Author lamenting the loss of those friendships?

Life moves on. Always. People move on. Always. After 30 some odd years on the planet, our Dear Author might start to trig onto that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reproduction isn't what it used to be.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Child free is a better term, though I doubt it'll ever catch on.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lack of empathy on both sides? They had a kid, their lives are forever changed irrespective of how you feel about it. This is a thing that child-free adults have to accept. Your life and the lives of your breeder friends have diverged. Either you both accept and manage the difference, or don't get and all pissed off about it.

Oh no, my friends can't do shiat at the last minute anymore because they have kids, how dare they.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Child free is a better term, though I doubt it'll ever catch on.


It can. For a while...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It happens again at the other end of child raisin'. My youngest is in college now. We have lost the connections that we had through our kids' sports and school activities. There is a definite separation between those who are still bound to the school schedule and those who aren't.

On the other hand, I can go wherever I want and stay out as late as I'd like. Only these days, I want to be in bed by 9:30 so freedom is wasted on me.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hay, I'm 50, and I'm going to die soon. If you want a  kid I'll be happy to do that for you.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When you are the first friend to have a baby it completely sucks too. Especially when no one else in the group has one for like 7 years.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ace in your face: When you are the first friend to have a baby it completely sucks too. Especially when no one else in the group has one for like 7 years.


Teen-pregnant?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just identify as a man and problem solved.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Man On A Mission: My wife has the best answer to other women when they say, "I can't believe you don't have kids!"

Her: "I can't believe you don't have money."

She firmly believes obnoxious questions should be met with obnoxious answers.

That is brilliant!

I now have a new response:

"Why don't you want kids?"

"Why don't you want money?"


"Why don't I want money?" *Plays Moog Voyager purchased with Refundable Child Credits and Earned Income Credit* "I don't know what the fark you are talking about, maybe you should see the doctors to get your swimmers and pipes checked."
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Child free is a better term, though I doubt it'll ever catch on.


I prefer "unencumbered by brats."
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Man On A Mission: My wife has the best answer to other women when they say, "I can't believe you don't have kids!"

Her: "I can't believe you don't have money."

She firmly believes obnoxious questions should be met with obnoxious answers.

That is brilliant!

I now have a new response:

"Why don't you want kids?"

"Why don't you want money?"


For me the conversation was:

"Why don't you have kids?"

"I've been very, very careful."

Dating women who also didn't want kids helped.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Exquisitely painful"? I guess they're a masochist.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: ace in your face: When you are the first friend to have a baby it completely sucks too. Especially when no one else in the group has one for like 7 years.

Teen-pregnant?


I was a month from being 26. But in Seattle most people, if they have kids, do it in their 30s and 40s
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If it's that much of a problem, stop being barren spinsters.  You're making a choice.  Accept the consequences.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My wife and I are childless.

When we hang out with our niece, who is a pretty good kid, it reminds me what we could have had but don't. In short bursts, at least.

However, yeah, I fully understand kids are not for me. The constant noise (she never stops singing or humming). The exhaustion of constantly ferrying kids around from activity to activity. The lack of sleep. The lack of money. *Everything* you do focuses on them.

Some people love this. They love parenthood. All the power to them. I truly believe it's good for them and wish them all the happiness in the world. However, it's not good for me.
 
usahole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And shortly an article will come along by someone who looks around after their youngest kid has flown the nest, and wonders where all their cool friends have gone
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is a glance, and body language that very quickly lets you know the couple cannot have children.  It took me a long time to finally sense it,  but once you know, you know.

If you can help steer thoughtless conversations in another direction, please do.  It helps.  Going out for an evening and having some lack-wit blundering forward with platitudes is just ... it's the end of the evening, sometimes.

Seeing someone interdict for you and not having to go through the entire conversation again is a relief.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: It happens again at the other end of child raisin'. My youngest is in college now. We have lost the connections that we had through our kids' sports and school activities. There is a definite separation between those who are still bound to the school schedule and those who aren't.

On the other hand, I can go wherever I want and stay out as late as I'd like. Only these days, I want to be in bed by 9:30 so freedom is wasted on me.


Yeah... I've been through those shifts.

- Married and had kids early - threw up a chasm with old friends.
- Divorced, single again - in addition to the ol' "split the friends" scenario, don't have as much in common with married couples with kids.
- Part time dad - basically end up with two different sets of friends.
- remarried, kids live further away, so most of time living as DINK couple except when kids come.
- back to full time dad - both kids live with us.
- and now: almost to empty nester.  Wife 2.0 decided she didn't want kids after all, both kids are legal adults -  one kid moved back to mom's, one still with us commuting to college.

Thing is - I did all this young, so we're in our early 40's.  Our friend circle ranges from singles to DINKs to parents of young kids to parents of teenagers.  I feel like I've had my feet in enough of those worlds to relate.  My wife has embraced her role as a stepmom mentor to my kids, and 'cool aunt' to friends' kids.

The hardest part is that friends just assume their kids will be annoying and count us out for getting together.  "Oh, we didn't want our kids to annoy you."
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lean In moar.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My response when first learning that a person can't have, or doesn't want, kids is "Oh, so your bloodline dies with you, eh? Neat. Wanna party?" That always seems to diffuse any tension or awkwardness.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The real culprit in all of this is, of course, the patriarchy.
.

Naturally.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meh-as an artist, artist friends, almost all of whom did not have kids, not much of an issue. Yeah, I'd get quizzed by women who had kids as to when I'd start having kids. Nope. Or as I'd tell 'em "my bio-illogical clock never went off". Or the ever popular demmand "where are your kids?"  "I dunno, where are they?" was my reply. I'm past the whole breeding time now. Never, ever wanted to bring more people into the world, along with all that goes with it. Let others parse that out. As well as all their complaining about how hard it is, no one told them....uh...yeah...about that....people have been biatching about children, teens, each other for centuries. Ya mean....ya haven't picked up on that yet? Really? Wow.....
 
