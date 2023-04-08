 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   News: We're in the era of "optimization dating." Fark: "Those who don't fit the category and apply anyway will receive a fine for wasting her time"   (vice.com) divider line
39
    More: Stupid, Online dating service, Religion, London, Courtship, Tate, Management, Gender, Time management  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2023 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obligatory: Stop being "efficient" and using dating apps and just meet people in the real world.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obligatory: What's dating?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Obligatory: What's dating?


The process of determining the age of something, but that's not important right now.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She's going to end uo with exactly what she wants: a big dick.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What the dang point of asking anyone if they are capable of communicating?  What are they going to say... "no"?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tens of millions of men can read that article and know they don't want to date her in less than 2 minutes.  That's dating efficiency.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Obligatory: Stop being "efficient" and using dating apps and just meet people in the real world.


OOOooOOOOoooh.  Someone meets "people" in the "real world."  WooOOOOOOooooo.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey beautiful, you are at least as stupid if not more stupid than the rest of humanity. Get over yourself.
 
ifky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think that profile can be safely added.

breatheandburn.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Dack48
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Tens of millions of men can read that article and know they don't want to date her in less than 2 minutes.  That's dating efficiency.


Hell, I didn't even read that article to make that determination. Now THATS efficiency!
 
meathome
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In a shocking turn of events, she broke up with the person who met her requirements 🙄
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is like that thread in which folks are given the "opportunity" to pay $350 to enjoy exactly one beer a week from Shaketown Brewing - when it's easier & cheaper just to stay home, what's the point?
 
sleze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Hey beautiful, you are at least as stupid if not more stupid than the rest of humanity. Get over yourself.


Naahhh. There's an audience for this.  Same thing with dudes who send dick pics. While most women are horrified, there's still a group of chicks that are into it.  Case and point:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You find love where you least expect it.  IMHO. So, mathematically I think they are heading in the opposite direction.  So it is efficient, just not in the way they think.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Obligatory: Stop being "efficient" and using dating apps and just meet people in the real world.


She would be less efficient for the Elites if she did that.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
After two months of receiving candidates, she found her partner (now ex) and shut down the operation completely.

All you need to know. It's almost as if a sliding scale for dick size and a SurveyMonkey questionnaire isn't how one starts or builds a meaningful relationship.
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA: "she found her partner (now ex) and shut down the operation completely"

I'm unclear. Did she get what she wanted or not?

You want physical, great. You can get that. You want a connection? That's harder. Trust me I've tried and failed.

Also FTFA: "After swiping on apps for 15 minutes, I immediately lose the will to live"

I feel sad for you.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sleze: Naahhh. There's an audience for this. Same thing with dudes who send dick pics. While most women are horrified, there's still a group of chicks that are into it. Case and point:


Was just thinking along those lines.  Most of the time just waving your dick around and going "ehhhhhhhh???" is not going to get a dude laid.  But it will probably work eventually.  This is a version of that.  She is probably only doing better than the average dick waving guy because the chick/dude ratio on any dating app is insane.

Also, somewhere some incel read this and was so incensed he ran out and punched a baby.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bostonguy: vudukungfu: Obligatory: What's dating?

The process of determining the age of something, but that's not important right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She's a Londoner. Why did she tell Vice this? Her story feels more tailored to the BBC crowd.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: She's going to end uo with exactly what she wants: a big dick.


He who has a big dick usually is one.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's a "first dick appointment"?
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

holdmybones: What's a "first dick appointment"?


Do we really want to know?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

holdmybones: What's a "first dick appointment"?


I've only heard it used by hos when they're scheduling content for their onlyfans.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Tens of millions of men can read that article and know they don't want to date her in less than 2 minutes.  That's dating efficiency.


This.

Not all incels are boys.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

holdmybones: What's a "first dick appointment"?


It's from that saying:  "If the first appointment of your day is a dick, then you met a dick.  If every appointment you make that day is a dick, then you are a filthy whore."

/runs
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: sleze: Naahhh. There's an audience for this. Same thing with dudes who send dick pics. While most women are horrified, there's still a group of chicks that are into it. Case and point:

Was just thinking along those lines.  Most of the time just waving your dick around and going "ehhhhhhhh???" is not going to get a dude laid.  But it will probably work eventually.  This is a version of that.  She is probably only doing better than the average dick waving guy because the chick/dude ratio on any dating app is insane.

Also, somewhere some incel read this and was so incensed he ran out and punched a baby.


Hold on, was it the dick waving or the going "ehhhhhhhh???", that I was doing wrong?
I'm willing to drop one of those from my repatriar if you think it will help.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I just want to hook up. How can I make this needlessly complicated?"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She sounds nice
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From my dating profile...

"If I were to speak directly into your vajeen, would I hear an echo, would I hear an echo?"
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm striking out on 3 different dating sites. Gotta keep swinging.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: What the dang point of asking anyone if they are capable of communicating?  What are they going to say... "no"?


I would.  I'm 50. And, I'm not sure if I speak English well enough for others to grasp what I am trying to convey.  🤷‍♂

I once meet this beautiful woman at the club. A week later we're talking at my apartment and she blurts out that:  I'm a completely different person.  But. 15 years later, I have no idea what made her say that.  Because I don't code switch and I don't put up a front when at the club.  I'm always me. (Outside of work).  People are insane.  Or I don't speak English? 🤷‍♂ fark if I know.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: You find love where you least expect it.  IMHO. So, mathematically I think they are heading in the opposite direction.  So it is efficient, just not in the way they think.


Had I used some type filter, I would never had met my wife. We will be married forty years in Oct. Different than me in a lot of ways, we learned and grew together. This type of "efficiency", IMO eliminates that possibility.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sleze: johnphantom: Hey beautiful, you are at least as stupid if not more stupid than the rest of humanity. Get over yourself.

Naahhh. There's an audience for this.  Same thing with dudes who send dick pics. While most women are horrified, there's still a group of chicks that are into it.  Case and point:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1062]


She also use to work as a "model" so that's probably a connection

When I was dating, apps like bumble had just come out. Horrible. Real life was way better, but more work. Everyone my age is now divorced 1 or 2x... and on match. Probably due to dating apps ten years ago. There are a lot of women playing around on their husbands and vice versa with that stuff too. Surprising amount of women cheating on those things, you think it'd be all dudes. That's one of the things I remember "oh I'm married, is that a problem?" "Is he down to watch, what kinda situation is this?"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: sleze: Naahhh. There's an audience for this. Same thing with dudes who send dick pics. While most women are horrified, there's still a group of chicks that are into it. Case and point:

Was just thinking along those lines.  Most of the time just waving your dick around and going "ehhhhhhhh???" is not going to get a dude laid.  But it will probably work eventually.  This is a version of that.  She is probably only doing better than the average dick waving guy because the chick/dude ratio on any dating app is insane.

Also, somewhere some incel read this and was so incensed he ran out and punched a baby.


I'm sorry. But. As a 50 year old with his own place, and who has never not paid his rent. I don't get humans.  I regularly see homeless couples. And couples on the bus high as fark all.
And. I'm not bitter.  But. The above reality speaks volumes.  And not about me. I've been in LTRs. Four of them.  And. It's silly that anyone is single.  Because both people should want a relationship.  But. Clearly some people lie???????? 🤷‍♂

Do you want a relationship or the trappings of a relationship?
Just like cops. Some people actually want to be cops. Others just want to perks of being a cop. Or to beat/kill people.
(Yes The Departed)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spartapuss: She's a Londoner. Why did she tell Vice this? Her story feels more tailored to the BBC crowd.


Well, BBC would be too much on the nose.  🤣
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mister Peejay: Aquapope: Tens of millions of men can read that article and know they don't want to date her in less than 2 minutes.  That's dating efficiency.

This.

Not all incels are boys.


🙄
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UngaBeat: [Fark user image image 564x680]


This is the reality.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.