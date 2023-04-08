 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   It's the annual article about giving living Easter gifts that grow into horrible pets and are never as tasty as those served in restaurants, cute ducking edition   (ktla.com) divider line
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I was quite young, the family had a couple of ducks that hung around a leaky water tap, quacking and crapping all over.   Dad would complain often about the ducks being noisy and dirty.  Then they were gone.  That Sunday we had duck for dinner.

/I was also noisy and dirty ...
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
                                                         He died for our PEEPS!

               
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Please don't buy a baby duck for Easter, don't buy any animal for easter," advises Berkowitz. "This is a live animal that you're going to have to take care of for the next 10-12 years.

Well obviously not, if the article is to be believed. You don't want getting a bunch of ducks dumped on your duck sanctuary every year? Well then maybe you shouldn't have started a duck sanctuary, genius.

Now if you'll excuse me, I need to get to bed. I need to get to the feed store tomorrow and pick up a half dozen baby bunnies and a dozen baby chicks. And then figure out when I'm going to be able to get down to Lake Elsinore.

But seriously, I don't think I need to say this on Fark, but yeah... don't buy animals to gift to your kids for a special occasion like this, it's incredibly unfair to the animals, and your kid probably isn't going to give a crap about it after a few days anyway. Especially not a chick or a duckling, because they're going to grow up to be cold, heartless birds who don't give a crap about where they crap.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My Easter tradition with my kids for years was to buy them each a small horse. We lived in the suburbs and of course had no place to keep horses so our day after Easter tradition became to walk them over to the Wal-Mart super center and abandon them.
 
JRoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can you really abandon a duck? It's either a bird or a snack anyway.

The ducks hanging out at the park aren't like homeless people and if they fly over a rednecks house their gonna end up in a sandwich.

I mean, I think people should treat everything alive with respect, even plants but it's probably never going to happen.
 
