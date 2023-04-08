 Skip to content
(Gwinnett Daily Post)   Georgia county reconsiders using eminent domain to seize property from black family in order to build replica plantation, complete with slave quarters. Bonus: county commissioner involved has last name of Ku   (gwinnettdailypost.com) divider line
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I grew up in Georgia. There was never a more fertile piece of land I lived on. Fig bushes, pecan trees, and a vegetable garden that couldn't fail. In the back near the funeral parlor was a tiny little shack we weren't supposed to go into. Snakes live in there or something. Those were the slave quarters. They still stood even in 1985. Rotting and unpainted. They still stood. A reminder. There's no need to recreate it, they're still there.
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What model mino..err *cough* Ben Ku looks like
kuforyou.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What - the family didn't my appreciate the re-enactors jobs on offer?
 
