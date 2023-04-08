 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Washington District court messes with Texas, prohibits the FDA from pulling mifepristone   (axios.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, Supreme court, Food and Drug Administration, Abortion, Pharmaceutical drug, Law, District court, Washington, D.C., United States  
•       •       •

414 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Apr 2023 at 2:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It will likely end up at the Supreme Court.  Probably what this Texas judge wants. It's what the conservative group that filed suit wants. They are counting on our religious Court to go their way again.  So I fully expect it to be outlawed sometime in the future. And the US will continue to break down.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The response from the FDA should have been to tell the judge that if he wanted control over what drugs get approval for use he should have joined the FDA instead of the judiciary.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thunder dome.

Problem solved
 
Crackatoa
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At this point, do the republicans want us to wear powdered wigs and uber around in horse and carriage?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: It will likely end up at the Supreme Court.  Probably what this Texas judge wants. It's what the conservative group that filed suit wants. They are counting on our religious Court to go their way again.  So I fully expect it to be outlawed sometime in the future. And the US will continue to break down.


I agree, but the SCOTUS hasn't always gone the way that the Reich wants. I believe there have been a few (albeit it smaller) times that Gorsuch or ACB have gone against the wishes of their masters. Not sure Kegbro has ever deviated with his debts paid off mysteriously and all.

They overturned Roe, but this may be Roberts trying to claw back (not gonna happen) the legitimacy of his court.

/probably fail 5-4
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now do guns, please
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Crackatoa: At this point, do the republicans want us to wear powdered wigs and uber around in horse and carriage?


I was thinking stone age. governments and politicians have us on the way to Bedrock.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm going to make a prediction which is definitely going to make me look idiotic if it turns out wrong, but I'm predicting SCOTUS will not side with this Texas nutbag judge.

Yes they overturned Roe but that was about leaving it up to the states. Telling the FDA they're doing the job wrong is in that sense a much bigger step than they took wih Dobbs (or Hobbs or whatever the fark that was called).

The Washington judge is right now and will continue to be right. I can see two, maybe three SCOTUS judges going with Texas dickwipe but that's it.

Of course if I am wrong the GQP may as well not even turn up to the next election, they're wasting their time if SCOTUS backs the Texas clown here.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But..but...those poor people traumatized by taking the pill and seeing the remains of their aborted children!

It's so traumatical!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Now do guns, please


Jurisdictional issues. The Texas judge can't rule against Federal regulations

I keep getting the vibe there's a line of conservatives who only breed through rape.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Crackatoa: At this point, do the republicans want us to wear powdered wigs and uber around in horse and carriage?


No. Republicans want Christian-leaning laws to apply to everyone, but want a team that will understand the wink wink nod nod when they want an exclusion for themselves. Some observations of the court majority based upon recent decisions and news:
They want power equal to or greater than the other branches. They are seizing the power because they have no accountability and citizens/judiciary have no civil recourse.
They want factory workers for their billionaire friends' businesses.
They want to ensure that more babies to be sent to Christian agencies when given up for adoption.
They want to be the final arbiter for their king.
They feel entitled to rule without any oversight (we've investigated ourselves and found no wrongdoing).
They've climbed to the pinnacle of their profession. They know it's better to be on the inside than the outside and won't do anything to risk that changing.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The developments left the agency in an unusual legal bind and increased the odds that the matter will be considered by the Supreme Court.

Well that's just farking great.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: I'm going to make a prediction which is definitely going to make me look idiotic if it turns out wrong, but I'm predicting SCOTUS will not side with this Texas nutbag judge.

Yes they overturned Roe but that was about leaving it up to the states. Telling the FDA they're doing the job wrong is in that sense a much bigger step than they took wih Dobbs (or Hobbs or whatever the fark that was called).

The Washington judge is right now and will continue to be right. I can see two, maybe three SCOTUS judges going with Texas dickwipe but that's it.

Of course if I am wrong the GQP may as well not even turn up to the next election, they're wasting their time if SCOTUS backs the Texas clown here.


Difficulty: They've recently told the EPA they're doing their job wrong

/other than striking down Roe I still think they do whatever the fark they want
//and that goes both ways, it's a crapshoot
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There is no way SCOTUS can lift the stay and remain legitimate, even with a shadow docket.  If they allow this you would end up with FDA approved drugs being banned as easily as books are banned now in some areas
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Crackatoa: At this point, do the republicans want us to wear powdered wigs and uber around in horse and carriage?


Only the rich. The rest can die at 30 after a life of backbreaking toil for a few discarded scraps.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does this mean that drug cannot be used at all in Texas? They used that to induce my labor. Would idiots consider that a late term abortion? Seriously. They don't have any common sense.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: Does this mean that drug cannot be used at all in Texas? They used that to induce my labor. Would idiots consider that a late term abortion? Seriously. They don't have any common sense.


These are federal judges. They're making federal rulings which apply federally. (Very happy to be corrected if wrong about that, but that's my firm understanding based on all the reporting I've read.)
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Crackatoa: do republicans want us to wear powdered wigs and uber around in horse and carriage?


We want our sons to carry the weight of crippling child support payments until they're 40, just like we did.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.