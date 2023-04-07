 Skip to content
(Politico)   Texas Judge decides he knows more than the entire FDA   (politico.com) divider line
182
•       •       •

182 Comments
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell with appealing it.  A decision that idiotic should just be ignored entirely.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a lawyer and I still don't fully understand how this is possible; it's definitely not normal.

But truly if anything is possible under the Constitution - no matter how wild or convoluted - it will be discovered by some conservative douchenozzle trying to take away someone's rights for the sake of religious nutjobbery.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This country has lost its way.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYT:

'The Texas judge's ruling was quickly contradicted by another federal judge in Washington State who ordered the F.D.A. to keep mifepristone available.'
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it grand to live in a country where people in robes can legislate from the bench?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is the biggest shiathole in the Union.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden just won his 2024 re-election.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire NYT article:

A federal judge in Texas issued a preliminary ruling invalidating the Food and Drug Administration's 23-year-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, an unprecedented order that - if it stands through court challenges - could make it harder for patients to get abortions in states where abortion is legal, not just in those trying to restrict it.

Less than an hour later, another federal judge in Washington state issued a ruling that directly contradicted the Texas decision, ordering the F.D.A. to make no changes to the availability of mifepristone.

The conflicting orders by two federal judges appear to create a legal standoff likely to escalate to the Supreme Court. The drug will continue to be available at least in the short-term since the Texas judge stayed his own order for seven days to give the F.D.A. time to ask an appeals court to intervene.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Texas is the biggest shiathole in the Union.


Not along the border with Mexico.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The judge is an extreme right wing Trump appointed vocal anti abortion nut, member of The Federalist Society. He also thinks homosexuality is a mental disorder.

Matthew J. Kacsmaryk

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cman: Isn't it grand to live in a country where people in robes can legislate from the bench?


Wouldn't it be grand to live in a country with an independent judiciary focused on the rule of secular law, without political and/or religious influence?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Biden just won his 2024 re-election.


Democrats just retook Congress
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How the fark do these people get through law school? Is it like some scientology place or something?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: This country has lost its way.


But we didn't have a red wave
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So now what? Do we ignore this, or do we just decide it's best to punish half the country because this one guy is a f*cking Nazi?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

somedude210: gunga galunga: Biden just won his 2024 re-election.

Democrats just retook Congress


Keeping the Senate is still gonna be tricky.

But the House? Good Lord, this on top of another year and half of Q-Anon twatwafflery, there will be record gains in the House.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mifepristone is also prescribed to type 2 diabetics who have Cushing syndrome. This ruling will fark up their health. So much for conservatives being "pro-life."
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm so old I remember when Republicans would ask shiat like, "Do you want the government to come between you and your doctor?!?!"

Oh man. Good thing we have Republicans to push back against govt overreach, right?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Hell with appealing it.  A decision that idiotic should just be ignored entirely.


This is the right answer.

And throw the judge in Gitmo.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This idiocy has been expected for a few weeks. It's going to be a while before it will get resolved one way or the other.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Mifepristone is also prescribed to type 2 diabetics who have Cushing syndrome. This ruling will fark up their health. So much for conservatives being "pro-life."


They probably consider them to be Useless Eaters.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe not the *entire* FDA, subby, just the D part, and really only part of the D part.  The judge thinks that the folks over on the Food side probably have a better grasp of ground beef microbes or whatever than he does.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rs in 2010 - The ACA will cause the government to get between you and your doctor

Rs in the 2020s - We are getting between you and your doctor because we know best
 
Aquapope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It would be hard to argue the hold on use of the drug is urgent since it's been safely used for decades and nobody saw any urgency about it, and no new medical information has recently come to light.  The judge should just say "nah, business as usual until you guys prove something in court and get a decision."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The state of Washington already ordered a 4 year supply of emergency contraception pills. Help ensure the ladies you care about have the means to visit WA or some other state that planned ahead should they themselves in need.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]



Loves me some Sharon Horgan.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just exercising his Christian Riech to control women's access to healthcare.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: So now what? Do we ignore this


No way. Schumer will be asking for $25 donations and Nancy will be singing on steps of SCOTUS. They won't take this lying down.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: NYT:

'The Texas judge's ruling was quickly contradicted by another federal judge in Washington State who ordered the F.D.A. to keep mifepristone available.'


Well, we know where we are headed now...

udiscovermusic.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Biden just won his 2024 re-election.


Yeah but the GOP is going to win the senate, the house and still have control of SCOTUS 🙁
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If TX won't follow the FEDERAL drug administration, Texass is in a state of insurrection.  Time for Biden to unleash Dark Brandon and have the military pacify the state.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Hell with appealing it.  A decision that idiotic should just be ignored entirely.


And the Judge thrown the fark out. Like, into a dumpster.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

optikeye: How the fark do these people get through law school? Is it like some scientology place or something?


Is law school an actual requirement for being a judge? Well, a judge in Texas, anyway.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This clown is a Trump nominee, a Catholic, and member of the Federalist Society. You can't buy a better woman hater.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Solution:
Have abortion spills dispensed bullet-like from "guns" that resemble AR-15s.

Not only will the GOP not oppose them, they'll buy them for everyone they know
 
mistahtom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Shadow Blasko: This country has lost its way.

But we didn't have a red wave


Sir, I'll have you know that I was promised no red wave.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who needs science when you've got the Bible to tell you what's true?

The Bible gives instructions on how to have an abortion?

Who needs science when you've got the Republican Bible to tell you what's true?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: This country has lost its way.


This is the (Puritanical) way. This has basically always been the way. Guns & deaths in a movie "sure, why not", a bit of side boob "whoa, whoa... won't someone think of the children?"
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This drug is used to treat Cushings Syndrome, which can cause INFERTILITY, moron!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Aquapope: It would be hard to argue the hold on use of the drug is urgent since it's been safely used for decades and nobody saw any urgency about it, and no new medical information has recently come to light.  The judge should just say "nah, business as usual until you guys prove something in court and get a decision."


More people died of Viagra in its first six months than have died of mifepristone in 23 years.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kalyco Jack:

I am a lawyer and I still don't fully understand how this is possible; it's definitely not normal.

In a sane country the response would be "You don't have the authority to do this.  Efforts to press this matter further will result in your termination."

Since this is America, and politicians are scared of upsetting Christian terrorists, the response is probably going to be whimpering acquiescence and a shoulder shrug when asked what they plan to do next.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: NeoCortex42: Hell with appealing it.  A decision that idiotic should just be ignored entirely.

This is the right answer.

And throw the judge in Gitmo.


Throw him in a septic tank and put an anvil on the lid
 
madpeanut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I'm so old I remember when Republicans would ask shiat like, "Do you want the government to come between you and your doctor?!?!"

Oh man. Good thing we have Republicans to push back against govt overreach, right?


They mean that only for boner pills not when regulating women. Duh
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This radical right wing judge is against contraceptives too.

He isn't a fan of birth control either: in 2015, as deputy general counsel for a Plano-based nonprofit law firm called First Liberty Institute, Kacsmaryk argued in an amicus brief that pharmacies should be prevented from providing contraception. Kacsmaryk's time on the bench has only reinforced the view that he is an activist judge who allows his private beliefs to govern his legal opinions-and it seems that the antiabortion activists who venue-shopped to land the mifepristone suit in his courtroom would agree.

https://www.texasmonthly.com/news-politics/first-liberty-abortion-pill-lawsuit/
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Kalyco Jack:

I am a lawyer and I still don't fully understand how this is possible; it's definitely not normal.

In a sane country the response would be "You don't have the authority to do this.  Efforts to press this matter further will result in your termination."

Since this is America, and politicians are scared of upsetting Christian terrorists, the response is probably going to be whimpering acquiescence and a shoulder shrug when asked what they plan to do next.


We are far too tolerant of religion. Period.
 
grandma's famous pot pie recipe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Judge-shopping cases to make sure extremist judges preside.

https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2023/2/14/23597741/supreme-court-matthew-kascmaryk-judge-shopping-texas-utah-walsh-justice-department
 
mistahtom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mofa: Aquapope: It would be hard to argue the hold on use of the drug is urgent since it's been safely used for decades and nobody saw any urgency about it, and no new medical information has recently come to light.  The judge should just say "nah, business as usual until you guys prove something in court and get a decision."

More people died of Viagra in its first six months than have died of mifepristone in 23 years.


The reicht wing would have you believe embryos are people.
 
