(KPAX Missoula)   Talula doesn't do the Hula from Butte   (kpax.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Nation and Aryan Holmes..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
on behalf of Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement.

That sounds painful as fark.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Both children have blue eyes and red hair.

This story was so close to a Stormfront-as-The-Onion story until they missed the blonde reference and ruined it.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Both children have blue eyes and red hair.

This story was so close to a Stormfront-as-The-Onion story until they missed the blonde reference and ruined it.


It's the gingers who are dying to feel like they're part of a master race.  It's the congenital lack of a soul that allows them to join such groups.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well duh... you dance the hula with the Hips, not the Butte.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Butt-children, lulz.

/hyphens, motherfarker!
//do you move them!!!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
UPDATE: Missing Endangered Person Advisory cancelled for Butte children

They must have finally checked the pool.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aryan and Nation. Well, that's not subtle. Why not call them Hitler and Adolph for the full effect?
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Aryan and Nation. Well, that's not subtle. Why not call them Hitler and Adolph for the full effect?


Or Pus-gargler and Cumstain. It would be less embarrassing
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Aryan and Nation. Well, that's not subtle. Why not call them Hitler and Adolph for the full effect?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Aryan and Nation. Really.

I would cross the street to avoid someone who'd given those names to his dogs.

May the God of Israel yet have mercy on those poor kids. They deserve better than that.

Pray Him they were getting it at the "residence" where they were staying and to which they've presumably been returned.

(Sunny's own parents, I suspect. They might have done many things badly wrong with her, and we can talk about that, but maybe Grandma and Grandpa are willing to do things differently this time. I hope so.)
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Aryan and Nation. Well, that's not subtle. Why not call them Hitler and Adolph for the full effect?


Or do what a normal person would do and call them Long and John.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Vehicular homicide, drug abuse, kidnapping. Yep, a real bona fide member of the master race right there.

/this post may be tinged with sarcasm
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I kind of wonder how that kid (the one the headline references) is doing today.  She should be about 24.
 
