(The Daily Beast)   Drugged-up Florida Man commits multiple home invasions, dives into pool and jumps on trampoline in bid to elude police, and is finally apprehended by gang of medics while wearing nothing but a "baffling trio of substances"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baffling Trio of Substances is the name of my acid-house-country three-piece Pink Floyd cover band.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
if it can't be described as a 'cocktail', it's not worth it.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, at least the tag is consistent. Naked and trampoline are two things that should not be in the same sentence.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Occupied burglary?

"Hang on a minute, officer, I'm busy!"
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm already out Suckers!
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
