 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ESPN)   If a tree falls on a golf course, does it make a noise?   (espn.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Masters Tournament, Associated Press, Augusta National Golf Club, Teeing ground, Atmosphere of Earth, Chainsaw, The Open Championship, U.S. Open (golf)  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 07 Apr 2023 at 10:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Holy shiat!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fore! Timber!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That tree spent too much time at the 19th hole.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I shouldn't have locked its knees.  No wonder it passed out.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"So I told my caddy to get me a one-wood..."
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The last thing anyone heard before it fell was "JACKASS!"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was it full of Geese?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't think the big trees are going to come down for a while yet.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At least he didn't use an iron.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Production back-channel in everyone's earpiece:

"QUICK QUICK CUT AWAY TO THE GENERIC OUT OF FOCUS WATER HAZARD JUST IN CASE THERE"S A HUMAN SKIDMARK UNDER THAT TREE!!!"

And fark that tree for not yelling FORE before that.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
and was everyone ok??

they should be carefully maintaining their trees given the amount of foot traffic!  I smell litigation.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was either quite a coincidence or not at all a coincidence.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was a herring involved?

Ni!
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play it as it lies!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's one way to get the gallery to shut up.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
gifbin.comView Full Size
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You gotta keep an eye on those pesky gophers.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A former boss of mine was the superintendent of grounds at Augusta National from 1994-2001.  They should bring Paul back.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pitbull - Timber (Official Video) ft. Ke$ha
Youtube hHUbLv4ThOo
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, that legit qualifies as terrifying!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have a bunch of trees that tall on my little acre-plus. Always a little unsettling when it gets stormy.
 
LessO2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not the kind of 3-Wood intended.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When asked for comment, Greg Norman said "The trees at a LIV event fall better and hurt more people than that. Please watch us"
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Trees
Youtube 0jRafVKRg18
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.