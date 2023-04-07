 Skip to content
Old books, inventions, cemeteries, and Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, March 29-April 5 Learnt It on YouTube Edition
11
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1538

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've learned a lot from YouTube over the years, especially when it comes to cooking. Most chefs and cooks who post videos online are great at getting good camera angles and showing exactly what they're doing and what the food is supposed to look like at various stages. Modern cameras and editing software are creating some truly good content.

However, car repair could stand to take a few lessons. My Dad is having a parasitic drain issue on his Cadillac, which I traced down to the instrument cluster. No problem, ordered one off of ebay and pulled up some videos to see how to install it. The process involves removing the dashboard, and in order to get to the last couple of screws, you have to remove the grill covering the defroster vents.

Every single video I could find cuts that part out. The guy aims his cell phone at the grill, then immediately cuts a shot of the grill already removed with him saying "okay, that took some effort, I spent nearly an hour. You just have to work it out and go slow" or some variation. It's like if a cooking video cut from a couple of raw ingredients immediately to plating and said "wow, that took some effort, this stir fry wasn't easy". What's the point of that?

Anyhow, if you like making car repair videos, please get a friend or at least a stand to hold your phone while you're doing the actual repair.

So take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you know the secret to removing the defroster vent panel from the dash of a 2004 Deville.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HFK
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I can't believe Duncanville got cancelled but they are still trying to force that Lisa Kudrow animal show down our throats. At least DV was actually funny at times. Can't make it through more than a couple of minutes through the pets one.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I only got one wrong, so that's neat.

I wouldn't mind leather soles on slippers.  Cloth is too slippery, and I'm not a big fan of synthetic rubber.  And there's no guarantee that a slipper manufacturer put real rubber on the slippers.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I wear some slip-on Skechers around the house. I've been a fan of their shoes ever since back in the day when I was bartending and they were the only major manufacturer to target the restaurant industry with quality shoes with non-slip soles that actually had some style. I think I paid like $25 for them.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think the question about the capital city contains a spelling error.

Or maybe I read it wrong because I haven't had my morning coffee.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
10/11 - not bad. I hadn't seen the article about lead plumbing, but I would've believed it was a problem in any of the three states.

I know it was in the original headline, but the giant Dairy Queen spoon can't really be considered a statue, unless it was somehow made to resemble a human being.
 
